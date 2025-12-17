Furno Materials and Maschmeyer Concrete Partner to Pioneer Onshored Cement Production

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Furno Materials, a leader in sustainable and modular cement production, today announced a major strategic agreement with Maschmeyer Concrete Company of Florida, a premier ready-mix provider, to explore the deployment of a new, local cement supply chain in Florida. This pioneering collaboration aims to transform Maschmeyer’s waste concrete into domestically produced, high-performance cement, fundamentally changing how cement is sourced and manufactured in the U.S.

This agreement adds 50,000 tons per year of production capacity committed to Furno’s growing portfolio, bringing total commitments to 295,000 tons annually across announced and unannounced projects.

Local Production & Empowering the Ready-Mix Industry

This is a crucial step in Furno’s mission to decentralize and decarbonize the cement industry. The partnership reinforces a new model in which Furno acts as the technology provider, and family-owned businesses like Maschmeyer are empowered to become cement producers, giving them control over their supply chain and their destiny.

The Circular Economy in Action: The core of the collaboration is the plan to utilize Furno’s proprietary kiln technology to upcycle Maschmeyer’s significant annual volume of approximately 90,000 tons of waste concrete into a valuable resource.

Onshoring & Supply Chain Control: Maschmeyer has signed an MOU to purchase Furno's compact, modular reactors to build and operate mini cement plants. The initial facility is slated to produce approximately 50,000 tons per year of high-quality cement, with strong interest and potential to expand. This represents a powerful step toward onshoring cement production to the U.S., reducing reliance on volatile international supply chains.

"This partnership with Maschmeyer is about giving the ready-mix industry the tools to control its own future," said Gurinder Nagra, CEO of Furno Materials. "We are enabling long-established, generational businesses to secure their supply chain by turning their own waste into a vital building material. This project, along with our other foundational commercial projects, confirms that major players are embracing a decentralized model to secure their supply. We are seeing strong market traction, with a growing pipeline of engagements at similar stages, and these flagship projects signal that a new model for cement production is rapidly taking hold."

Path to Deployment & Commercial Milestones

Furno and Maschmeyer are currently engaged in an in-depth site analysis and feasibility study to prepare for the Florida project. The sale of Furno's commercial reactors to Maschmeyer is contingent on the successful deployment of Furno’s first commercial-scale reactor in Chicago with Ozinga, one of the largest ready-mix producers in the US.

This agreement with Maschmeyer Concrete represents the second public partnership Furno has announced with a leading ready-mix customer in the last year, underscoring the growing market demand for sustainable, localized cement solutions. A growing pipeline of unannounced partnerships continues to expand Furno’s reach, positioning the company for accelerated adoption of its breakthrough technology.

About Furno Materials: Furno Materials is accelerating the decarbonization and decentralization of the cement industry with its modular, energy-efficient kiln technology. The company's goal is to enable concrete producers to create low-carbon, high-performance cement at the point of demand, transforming a carbon-intensive process into a sustainable, localized one.

About Maschmeyer Concrete Company of Florida: Maschmeyer Concrete Company of Florida is a leading supplier of ready-mix concrete and construction materials across the state of Florida.