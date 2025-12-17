Saxco and Revino Partner to Expand Sustainable Glass Packaging Options for Wine Producers

FAIRFIELD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saxco, a leading provider of packaging solutions to the wine, spirits, beer and beverage industries, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Revino, a pioneer in reusable wine bottle systems, to deliver sustainable glass packaging choices for wine producers throughout the United States. The collaboration underscores both companies’ commitment to environmental responsibility and innovation within the wine industry.

Saxco has been at the precipice of innovative packaging solutions since its inception over 90 years ago. Continuing in its legacy, Saxco is now an official distributor partner of Revino’s acclaimed reusable wine bottles. The company has seen broad adoption with more than 100 winery partners and over one million bottles in circulation. Revino’s platform simplifies adoption of proven reuse models, helping wineries significantly reduce their environmental footprint without sacrificing brand integrity. Working with Saxco provides wineries with the benefits of logistical planning, redundancy of supply and hands-on packaging support from dedicated experts.

Packaging is the most carbon-taxing element of the winemaking process. Revino's returnable and reusable glass bottles provide up to 85% emissions reductions compared to standard single-use bottles, and are carbon neutral after three reuses, while suitable for up to 50 reuses.

These glass bottles provide wineries with meaningful cost savings, thanks to tariff-free manufacturing in the United States and their ability to be sanitized and reused. They reduce landfill waste while meeting increasing industry demand and regulatory requirements like Extended Producer Responsibility legislation. By adopting these practices, Saxco helps wineries participate in the circular glass economy, build operational resilience, and distinguish their brand. These sustainability commitments not only achieve environmental and financial goals but also appeal strongly to younger consumers, who prefer eco-friendly brands and are driving market trends toward transparency and responsible business practices.

“The partnership between Saxco and Revino reinforces our commitment to delivering sophisticated, sustainable packaging options to our wine customers,” said Stephanie Ramczyk, Vice President, Wine Division at Saxco. “We’re thrilled to offer reusable wine bottles that align with their brand objectives and sustainability goals.”

Adam Rack, Co-founder at Revino, added, “Partnering with Saxco allows us to expand the availability of circular packaging solutions to producers of every scale. Together, we are advancing the future of wine packaging with systems that prioritize sustainability without compromising on artisan quality.”

As modern consumers increasingly seek eco-friendly packaging, Revino's certified B Corporation status—combined with Saxco's commitment to accessible, high-quality sustainable packaging—demonstrates both companies' dedication to innovation and responsible business practices.

About Saxco, a Novvia Group Company

Saxco is a premier distributor of all packaging products, logistics, decoration, and specialty projects for the wine, spirits, and specialty beverage producers across North America. For more than 90 years, they have been known for their product quality, manufacturing partnerships, and customer-focused values.

About Revino

Revino operates the largest wine bottle reuse network in the United States, championing circular glass packaging to help producers achieve measurable sustainability goals without compromising quality.