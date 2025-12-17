Taylor Wessing Diversifies Its International Strategy

DÜSSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--International law firm Taylor Wessing is set to diversify its strategy within its international alliance, in order to push international growth and innovation.

The English part of the partnership is seeking a merger with US law firm Winston & Strawn and would – depending on a corresponding partner decision, which is still pending – leave the Taylor Wessing alliance at the end of April 2026. Both parties wish to continue their successful joint international client work unchanged. Therefore, collaboration between Taylor Wessing and future Anglo-American firm Winston Taylor will continue seamlessly based on a cooperation agreement, ensuring that clients will not experience any change in their collaboration with Taylor Wessing.

With the firm’s new open strategy, Taylor Wessing equally meets the strategic requirements in its different markets.

The Taylor Wessing alliance with its sixteen offices in ten countries worldwide is currently ruling out a US merger. Instead, the alliance looks to cooperate with future American-British firm Winston Taylor as well as with other US law firms as in its current practice. At the same time, Taylor Wessing will further push and innovate its sector strategy and consistently focus on client needs in these sectors.

Oliver Bertram, Global Co-Chair and Managing Partner at Taylor Wessing Germany, comments on the firm's strategic opening:

"We will be sustainably expanding our international market opportunities as Taylor Wessing. As an independent European alliance, we aim for the best of both worlds: on the one hand, through the cooperation agreement with our English colleagues, we continue to serve our joint international clients and mandates at the highest level. On the other hand, we are driving growth and innovation culture of our Taylor Wessing alliance while also joining up with other law firms in Europe and the USA. This is an ambitious, opportunity-rich model for Taylor Wessing – with no change for our clients.”

With regard to the future positioning of Taylor Wessing, Oliver Bertram adds:

“Based on our existing long-term strategy, we want to push ahead with Taylor Wessing as a European legal services powerhouse driven by innovation and delivery. This means consistent focusing: focus on the needs of our clients in our industry dedicated sector teams, focus on digital value-add in our advice, and focus on effective pricing. With this triple focus, as well as with our quality, agility and innovation-driven full-service, we aim to operate successfully and grow with our clients in Europe, the USA, and Asia.”

From May 2026, the new Taylor Wessing global alliance will be present at the following locations:

Europe

Germany (Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich)

France (Paris)

Austria (Vienna)

Poland (Warsaw)

Slovakia (Bratislava)

Czech Republic (Prague)

Ukraine (Kiev)

Hungary (Budapest)

Asia

In China (representative offices in Shanghai and Beijing)

North America

In the USA (representative offices in San Francisco and New York)