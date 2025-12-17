Institut du Cancer de Montpellier and TAE Life Sciences Launch AMBER Project to Bring BNCT to France

MONTPELLIER, France, & FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Institut du Cancer de Montpellier (ICM) and TAE Life Sciences today announced the official signing of an agreement marking the launch of the AMBER Project, a landmark initiative to establish Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) in France. This collaboration formalizes the deployment of TAE Life Sciences’ Alphabeam™ BNCT system, a breakthrough radiotherapy technology in Montpellier, positioning the region among Europe’s leaders in oncology innovation.

Through the AMBER Project, ICM will become one of the first centers in Europe capable of offering BNCT, an advanced, biologically targeted form of radiotherapy with significant potential for treating poor-prognosis cancers, including high-grade brain tumors and pancreatic cancer, where therapeutic options remain limited.

Subject to the successful mobilization of €45 million in funding by the end of the first half of the year, ICM will initiate construction of a dedicated BNCT facility on its campus. The project includes installation of the BNCT system, integration into clinical workflows, and implementation of a comprehensive research and development program to advance clinical applications. This effort will be supported by the internationally recognized expertise of SIRIC Montpellier Cancer.

"With the AMBER Project, Montpellier will pioneer BNCT in France, offering new hope for patients facing brain tumors and pancreatic cancer. This initiative reflects our commitment to innovation and our ambition to improve outcomes for cancers with the poorest prognosis,” said Marc Ychou, General Director, Institut du Cancer de Montpellier.

"This project paves the way for a groundbreaking new approach to cancer therapies. Led by SIRIC Montpellier Cancer, the research and development of this innovative treatment modality in Montpellier aims to turn ‘care’ into ‘cure’ for cancers with some of the most challenging prognoses," said David Azria, Director of SIRIC Montpellier Cancer

“BNCT represents a fundamentally different approach to radiation therapy—one that combines physics, biology, and precision medicine to selectively target cancer cells while sparing healthy tissue,” said Rob Hill, Chief Executive Officer of TAE Life Sciences. “We are proud to partner with ICM on the AMBER Project and to support France’s leadership in bringing this transformative technology to patients with some of the most challenging cancers.”

With the AMBER Project, ICM and TAE Life Sciences seek to open new therapeutic pathways, accelerate translational research, and ultimately improve outcomes for patients facing cancers that are currently considered incurable.

About the Institut du Cancer de Montpellier (ICM)

The Institut du Cancer de Montpellier (ICM) is a leading comprehensive cancer center in France, dedicated to excellence in patient care, research, and education. Affiliated with the Montpellier University Hospital (CHU de Montpellier) and the University of Montpellier, ICM brings together multidisciplinary teams to advance innovative approaches across the full continuum of cancer treatment. Through its internationally recognized research programs and the support of SIRIC Montpellier Cancer, ICM plays a pioneering role in translating scientific discoveries into clinical practice, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients facing complex and aggressive cancers.

About TAE Life Sciences

TAE Life Sciences is pioneering next-generation Boron Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) with a pipeline of proprietary boron drugs and accelerator-based neutron systems, advancing precision radiation therapy and combination regimens to improve survival for patients with hard-to-treat cancers.