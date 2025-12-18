Oneview Healthcare Announces Partnership with Peterson Health to Elevate Patient Experience Through Innovation

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oneview Healthcare, a global leader in patient experience technology, is proud to announce a new partnership with Peterson Health, a trusted healthcare provider located in Kerrville, Texas. This collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional care experiences for patients and families.

Peterson Health, will implement Oneview’s Care Experience Platform across all of their inpatient rooms, featuring 22” touch screen displays on swing arms over the beds and dedicated 43” digital whiteboards integrated with Meditech Expanse. These solutions will provide real-time clinical information, enhance communication, and empower patients with tools to manage their care journey.

The deployment includes:

Meal ordering through Sodexo’s HealthTouch system

Relaxation content for patient well-being

Television services via Spectrum

Health education resources from WebMD

Future-ready capabilities for virtual care integration via the All-in-One devices

“Nobody wants to be in the hospital, but when it happens, we want to ensure the best possible experience for our patients,” said John McDonald, President/CEO at Peterson Health. “This partnership with Oneview will help us do just that. Bring more comfort and convenience to our patients and expands on our commitment to world-class care.”

“Partnering with Peterson Health reflects our shared vision of transforming the patient experience through technology,” said Aaron Box, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Oneview Healthcare. “Together, we are creating an environment where patients feel informed, supported, and engaged throughout their care journey.”

About Peterson Health - Peterson Health is a nonprofit, independent health network serving the Texas Hill Country in Kerrville, Texas. Established in 1949, it serves patients from the surrounding nine counties and has expanded to 13 rooftops in the region. It offers extensive healthcare through their network of doctors, state of the art facilities, and regional footprint. Their vision of providing “World-Class Care Today, Tomorrow, and Always” is evident by award winning programs and national awards for quality and safety. Being named Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Modern Health for two years in a row is a testament to how Peterson values their team. They are meeting their mission of providing exceptional, compassionate, patient-centered care

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview is the connected care experience company – a global leader in patient, clinician and hospital system experience solutions. Our intuitive platform is thoughtfully designed to integrate with EHR systems for fully automated, consistent and personalized user experiences for all. To learn more, visit https://www.oneviewhealthcare.com.