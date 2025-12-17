CheckAlt Partners with William Mills Agency for Public Relations Services

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--William Mills Agency, the nation’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm, has been selected by CheckAlt, a leader in payment management and receivables solutions, to enhance its public relations strategy and help advance industry dialogue on modernizing receivables and reducing payment complexity.

“As automation and AI begin reshaping payment operations, this partnership helps us contribute more visibly to that conversation and highlight how our solutions help clients simplify workflows, reduce fraud risk, and deliver better experiences.” Share

CheckAlt simplifies payment management with secure receivables solutions that help financial institutions, fintechs and businesses streamline operations and reduce risk. Its secure portal gives organizations a single access point to manage both paper and digital receivables. By supporting traditional lockbox, digital lockbox, online payments, remote capture, ACH and card transactions, CheckAlt helps accelerate cash flow, improve efficiency and reduce fraud exposure while delivering better payment experiences for the organizations and customers it serves.

“Financial institutions are under pressure to modernize receivables in the face of rising fraud, staffing constraints, and growing payment complexity,” said Jason Schwabline, Executive Vice President of Revenue and Growth at CheckAlt. “As automation and AI begin reshaping payment operations, this partnership helps us contribute more visibly to that conversation and highlight how our solutions help clients simplify workflows, reduce fraud risk, and deliver better experiences.”

“Payment management is becoming increasingly complex, and CheckAlt offers a unified approach that directly addresses the operational challenges institutions face,” said William Mills, CEO, William Mills Agency. “Through focused PR and messaging strategies, we will work to amplify CheckAlt’s visibility and highlight the impact of its solutions across the financial services industry.”

About CheckAlt

CheckAlt is a leader in payment management, delivering a complete receivables solution that seamlessly processes both paper and digital payments. From traditional lockbox services to our advanced electronic lockbox, and from ACH to credit and debit card payments, we simplify B2B and C2B transactions for hundreds of financial institutions, fintechs, and businesses nationwide. Organizations trust CheckAlt to accelerate payment processing, improve operational efficiency, and deliver secure, digital-first solutions. With innovation and a commitment to exceptional service at our core, we empower businesses to manage payments more efficiently and securely. For more information visit www.checkalt.com.

About William Mills Agency

William Mills Agency is North America’s leading fintech public relations and marketing firm. The agency has established its reputation through the successful execution of media relations, marketing services and crisis communications programs. The company serves clients ranging in size from small start-ups to large, publicly traded companies. For more information, please visit williammills.com/financial-public-relations