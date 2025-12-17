Archive Intel Adds Microsoft Dynamics 365 as Integration Partner, Enabling Automatic Contact Whitelisting for MS Ecosystem Users

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archive Intel, an AI-powered communications compliance platform for financial institutions, today announced its new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, enabling users to automatically import and sync business contacts directly from the Microsoft ecosystem for compliant text-message archiving. By eliminating manual whitelisting at the individual user level, the update enhances efficiency for Microsoft Dynamics customers and reinforces Archive Intel’s position as a centralized, enterprise-grade compliance system of record for growing advisory firms.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a cloud-based suite of AI-driven business applications that unifies enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM) and business intelligence (BI). Connecting Archive Intel to Dynamics 365 gives firms a streamlined, automated contact-management workflow, enabling organization-wide whitelisting for text-archiving across iMessage and Android devices. With continuous syncing, firms maintain accurate, up-to-date records as client information evolves, while reducing risk from oversight gaps common with manual processes.

“For regulated firms, consistency and accuracy across communication records are essential, yet manual whitelisting creates unnecessary risk and operational drag,” said Larry Shumbres, founder and CEO of Archive Intel. “This integration solves that challenge at scale. By automating contact sync from Microsoft Dynamics, we give firms a simple, reliable and efficient way to ensure compliant text archiving across every advisor and employee.”

The integration supports Archive Intel’s broader growth strategy to unify compliance operations across the systems advisors already use. By pulling contact data directly from a firm’s CRM or data lake, Archive Intel’s AI-driven archiving, monitoring and review tools can operate with greater precision and significantly less manual intervention. This reduces operational burden for firms and enables Archive Intel to continue expanding platform intelligence and automation capabilities.

“The quality of a firm’s data directly impacts the speed and accuracy of communications archival, while protecting the privacy of employees by not archiving personal messages,” said Laura Kimble, CPO and head of AI at Archive Intel. “Cleaner, centralized contact information allows our system to reduce false positives, accelerate review cycles and deliver a stronger, more scalable compliance foundation for every client we serve.”

Administrators with Power Platform Administrator, Dynamics 365 Administrator, or Global Administrator roles can activate the integration through a secure OAuth 2.0 connection within their Archive Intel account. Firms may set custom syncing schedules — daily, weekly or at another cadence — to maintain continuous alignment as client records change. All imported contacts populate the Organization Contacts tab, making them available platform-wide.

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 integration is available now and included at no additional cost to Archive Intel clients.

For more information, visit archiveintel.com.

About Archive Intel

Archive Intel is an AI-powered compliance platform built for the financial services industry. The company helps financial institutions monitor, archive, and review communications and marketing content with speed and precision. Its AI automates up to 85% of manual review tasks and reduces false positives by 99%, improving oversight while cutting operational costs. Archive Intel supports text archiving from personal devices with business contact whitelisting, social media, email, and AI marketing review in one secure, audit-ready platform.