Auvik Integrates with ServiceNow to Automate Network and Device Inventory Management

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Auvik, an award-winning IT solutions provider, today announced the integration of its Auvik Network Management (ANM) solution with ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) solution. This collaboration automates the synchronization of Auvik's network device inventory with ServiceNow CMDB, helping today's overburdened IT teams seamlessly maintain accurate configuration data for governance, compliance, infrastructure planning, and IT decision-making. The integrated solution builds on an existing certification of Auvik for ServiceNow, which has been available via the ServiceNow Store since 2020.

"Together, Auvik and ServiceNow can rapidly provide today’s overwhelmed IT teams with the asset information they need to quickly troubleshoot issues and demonstrate compliance with various standards like CIS and NIST.” - Mark Ralls, President, Auvik. Share

Addressing Network Complexity with Automated CMDB Sync

“ServiceNow CMDB is a central source of truth for IT assets, relationships and dependencies, improving data sharing across enterprises and accelerating business transformation,” said Mark Ralls, President, Auvik. “To meet the growing complexity and sprawl within networks, integrating with the ServiceNow AI Platform will eliminate the need for IT teams to manually maintain and update network inventories. Together, Auvik and ServiceNow can rapidly provide today’s overwhelmed IT teams with the asset information they need to quickly troubleshoot issues and demonstrate compliance with various standards like CIS and NIST.”

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, Auvik keeps network device information accurate, reliable, and continuously updated. By using Auvik, ServiceNow customers can automatically synchronize records for switches, routers, firewalls, access points, servers, workstations, printers, IoT devices, and any other IP-connected hardware. This synchronization enhances the precision of impact analysis, compliance reporting, and infrastructure planning, allowing teams to spend less time manually maintaining records and more time resolving support tickets.

ServiceNow Perspective on the Partnership

“As enterprises transition from AI ambition to AI execution, reliable platform partnerships are more important than ever before,” said Alix Douglas, Group Vice President, Partner Solutions at ServiceNow. “Auvik Network Management’s integration, built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, helps customers accelerate time to value and reduce risk, building trust and enhancing overall satisfaction. This collaboration highlights the power of innovation when expert knowledge is supported by an AI platform built for scale.”

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Auvik develops and distributes applications with the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

See how quickly Auvik can automate network discovery and keep documentation up to date - start a free trial today.

About Auvik

Auvik is an award-winning IT solutions provider delivering network management and SaaS management platforms designed to bring greater clarity, efficiency, and simplicity to IT professionals. Trusted by MSPs and IT teams worldwide, Auvik's cloud-based solutions enable organizations to monitor, manage, and optimize their IT infrastructure with unprecedented visibility and control.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.