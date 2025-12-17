CI Global Asset Management Lowers Risk Rating for CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF (VXM)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”) announces that the risk rating of the Hedged Common Units of CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF (TSX: VXM) is changing to “Medium” from “Medium-to-High,” effective immediately.

The risk rating change is based on the risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds, including ETFs. CI GAM reviews the risk rating for each of the funds it manages at least on an annual basis, as well as when a fund undergoes a material change. This change is the result of CI GAM’s ongoing internal reviews and is not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETF.

The Unhedged Common Units of CI Morningstar International Value Index ETF (TSX: VXM.B) continue to have a risk rating of “Medium.”

About CI Global Asset Management

CI Global Asset Management (CI GAM) is one of Canada’s leading investment management firms, providing a comprehensive suite of solutions – including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and alternative investments – to help Canadians achieve their financial goals. Founded in 1965, CI GAM has built an enduring legacy of innovation, disciplined portfolio management and commitment to investor success. Our investment team brings deep expertise in fundamental research, portfolio construction and risk management to deliver results across a broad range of asset classes. We partner with financial advisors, wealth management firms and institutions to serve more than 1.3 million investors. CI GAM is a subsidiary of Toronto-based CI Financial Corp., a diversified global asset and wealth management company. For more information, visit www.ci.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with an investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. Please read the prospectus before investing. Important information about an exchange-traded fund is contained in its prospectus. ETFs are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Returns of the Index do not represent the ETF’s returns. An investor cannot invest directly in the Index. Performance of the ETF is expected to be lower than the performance of the Index.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase mutual funds managed by CI Global Asset Management and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Every effort has been made to ensure that the material contained in this document is accurate at the time of publication. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Morningstar® is a registered trademark of Morningstar, Inc. (“Morningstar”). Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Value Index™ (the “Index”) is a service mark of Morningstar and has been licensed for use for certain purposes by CI Global Asset Management (“CI GAM”). The securities of each CI Morningstar ETFs (the “ETFs”) are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Morningstar or any of its affiliates (collectively, ‘‘Morningstar’’), and Morningstar makes no representation or warranty, express or implied regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the ETFs particularly or the ability of the Index to track general market performance.

The CI Exchange-Traded Funds are managed by CI Global Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of CI Financial Corp.

CI Global Asset Management is a registered business name of CI Investments Inc.

©CI Investments Inc. 2025. All rights reserved.