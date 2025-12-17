-
Circus Defence Deploys AI Robotics with Ukrainian Ground Forces
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 / Symbol: CA1), has entered into an agreement with the 3rd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to deploy its autonomous CA-1 robotic systems for tactical meal supply at training facilities of the 3rd Assault Brigade (3AB).
The agreement includes a framework arrangement for the procurement of up to 25 AI robotic systems. This marks the world’s first deployment of embodied AI troop supply systems within active defence environments.
