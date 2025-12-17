Florida Orange Juice Makes a Splash on Holiday Menus This Year

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As families gear up for the biggest cooking season of the year, Florida Orange Juice is stepping into the spotlight as the secret ingredient and unexpected holiday hero — bringing brightness, depth and mouth-watering flavor to festive meals on tables across the country. From marinades and glazes that enhance the main course to desserts and mocktails or cocktails, Florida Orange Juice is the splash that elevates holiday classics and inspires fresh traditions in the kitchen.

To celebrate this momentum, Florida Orange Juice hosted a festive culinary event in New York City’s Union Square this month. “Walking in a Citrus Wonderland” brought together dozens of leading media for an immersive evening exploring how Florida Orange Juice can transform cooking this December and throughout the year with its incredible versatility and wellness benefits.

“The evening brought the magic of the season to life,” said Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus. “The event was a festive and warm way to share holiday cheer and highlight why Florida Orange Juice’s brightness and flavor is such a staple in kitchens all year-round, but especially during the holidays — a time when we seek to enjoy food and beverages (and, semifreddo!) that bring cheer to the loved ones we gather with.”

Celebrity chef and TV personality Jordan Andino led the evening’s live cooking demonstrations, serving as host.

“Cooking with Florida Orange Juice is one of my favorite ways to add a touch of sunshine to some of the most cherished and memorable dishes during the holidays,” said Andino. “It’s incredibly versatile in how it can tenderize, glaze and caramelize, making meals shared with family and friends so special. It was an honor to host this event and show how Florida Citrus can unlock big flavor in unexpected ways.”

Guests enjoyed chef-curated bites and seasonal mocktails, and an inside look at how Florida Orange Juice can elevate home cooking throughout the winter season.

Andino showcased three Florida Orange Juice inspired recipes that feature the depth and dimension Florida Citrus brings to holiday meals:

“Florida Orange Juice adds depth and dimension to mocktails because of its great taste,” said Kelly Jones, MS, RD, CSSD, a nutritionist on-site at the event. “But more than its taste, 100% orange juice is naturally nutrient dense and includes vitamins, minerals and plant compounds that support overall wellness. From immune health and hydration support to heart health and energy metabolism, consuming 100% orange juice is a simple, delicious way to boost nutrient intake, especially during the busy holiday season.”

About the Florida Department of Citrus

The Florida Department of Citrus is an executive agency of the Florida government charged with the marketing, research and regulation of the Florida citrus industry. Its activities are funded by a tax paid by growers on each box of citrus that moves through commercial channels. The industry employs more than 32,500 people, provides an annual economic impact of $6.9 billion to the state and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues that help support Florida’s schools, roads and health care services. For more information about the Florida Department of Citrus, visit FloridaCitrus.org/newsroom.

About Jordan Andino

Jordan Andino is a chef, restaurateur, and TV Personality who has gained recognition as one of the freshest and most notable faces in New York City’s culinary world. Andino was born in Toronto, Canada and moved to California where he pursued his culinary career, staging at Jean Georges, Spago, and The French Laundry. Over the past 10 years, he's owned and operated restaurants all over the country including his Filipino Taqueria Flip Sigi and his most recent fine dining venture Carriage House NYC. Now he operates Fork Knife Hospitality, an events company that specializes in bespoke experiences and unforgettable flavors. Jordan's unrelenting energy and unbridled charisma has landed him multiple shows as a host and judge on Food Network, Cooking Channel, HBOMax as well as his host role on Netflix’s Cook At All Costs. Andino uses his on-camera experience and culinary background to collaborate with some of the most renowned brands in the world ranging from Coca Cola and Bloomingdale's to Jollibee and Chase Sapphire. He has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Drew Barrymore Show, GMA, The Today Show, Rachael Ray Show, WWD, The New York Times and more.