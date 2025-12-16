PlaneSense Collaborates with CaptainJet Luxury Charter Service in Europe

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PlaneSense, a premier U.S.-based fractional aircraft ownership operator for over thirty years, announces a new collaboration with CaptainJet, a luxury aircraft charter sourcing service based in Lausanne, Switzerland. Through this collaboration, the PlaneSense Sourcing Solution team will coordinate private aircraft charters for clients across Europe and beyond, ensuring seamless service and expanded travel options. Reciprocally, PlaneSense will assist CaptainJet in arranging flights for its clients visiting the U.S., enhancing the international travel experience for customers of both companies.

“We are dedicated to delivering exceptional and distinguished service to our clients, and this new collaboration with CaptainJet further enhances our international offerings,” said George Antoniadis, President and CEO of PlaneSense, Inc. “Working with the CaptainJet team allows us to greatly expand our footprint and assist our valued clients with their global travel needs.”

Founded in 2015, CaptainJet provides tailor-made charter solutions and concierge services for private aviation across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, securing a wide variety of private aircraft and managing end-to-end travel arrangements, including customs coordination.

“We’re proud to collaborate with PlaneSense, providing clients with exceptional private flights on both sides of the Atlantic. Like PlaneSense, CaptainJet is at the forefront of luxury private jet travel, combining innovation, human expertise, and a global network to deliver personalized, client-first solutions and an uncompromising standard of excellence,” said Yves Roch, CEO of CaptainJet.

CaptainJet is affiliated with Jetfly, a European leader in fractional aircraft ownership. In early 2025, PlaneSense introduced an exclusive collaboration with Jetfly to extend service for PlaneSense fractional ownership clients to Europe and Northern Africa. Through the collaboration, PlaneSense clients can utilize their fractional flight hours on Jetfly’s fleet of Pilatus PC-12 turboprops and PC-24 light jets, with reciprocal access for Jetfly clients to the PlaneSense fleet. When PlaneSense clients require aircraft beyond the PC-12 and PC-24 in Europe or other destinations, the PlaneSense Sourcing Solution team will coordinate with CaptainJet to seamlessly manage charter flight arrangements.

“PlaneSense clients have been so pleased with our Jetfly collaboration that it only made sense to expand that relationship to their affiliated company, CaptainJet, as well,” said Antoniadis. “It’s important to know that PlaneSense, CaptainJet, and Jetfly are all aligned with our values, prioritizing safety, service, convenience, comfort, and aircraft maintenance standards,” Antoniadis added.

About PlaneSense

Since 1995, PlaneSense has set the benchmark for fractional aircraft ownership, with an uncompromising focus on safety, reliability, and personalized service. Operating the largest U.S. fleet of Pilatus PC-12s and PC-24s, PlaneSense provides private flyers with access to expertly maintained aircraft across the U.S., Canada, Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Caribbean, Central America, and Mexico. In 2025, the PlaneSense Sourcing Solution further expanded client options by securing private aircraft beyond its fleet for specialized missions worldwide. Recognized by Business Jet Traveler Magazine as the top U.S. lift provider for satisfaction, service, and value, PlaneSense offers guaranteed access, no blackout dates, and no hidden fees, with fractional owners enjoying spacious cabins, large cargo storage, access to thousand more airports than other aircraft, and a proven commitment to safety and excellence. For more information, visit www.planesense.com.

About CaptainJet

CaptainJet is a luxury aircraft charter sourcing service within the Jetfly Group, offering fast and flexible charter flight solutions worldwide with no long-term commitment. Backed by a team of passionate aviation professionals and over a decade of industry expertise, the brand provides access to a global network of more than 7,000 aircraft, from very light to long-range jets. With transparent pricing and a worldwide panel of trusted operators, CaptainJet delivers tailor-made flight solutions for both business and leisure travel. CaptainJet represents a modern approach to private aviation built around the needs of today’s travelers. For more information, visit the CaptainJet website.

About Jetfly

Jetfly is a European leader in business aviation, focusing on the Pilatus PC-12 and Pilatus PC-24. With a fractional fleet of 26 PC-12 turboprops and 13 PC-24 jets, reaching over 3,000 airports and airfields across Europe, Jetfly provides a safe and reliable service with guaranteed availability of an aircraft 365 days a year. Aircraft operated by Jetfly are cost-efficient while offering some of the lowest carbon emissions in the industry. Headquartered in Luxembourg, the company employs 500 aviation professionals, including 250 Jetfly trained pilots. Today, Jetfly counts more than 400 aircraft owners within their fractional program. For more information about the Jetfly fractional program, visit www.jetfly.com.