Bark Bistro Launches in Sprouts Farmers Market and Expands Retail Footprint

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bark Bistro announced today that its signature dog-treat line, Buddy Budder, a 100% natural, human-grade natural peanut butter for dogs, is now available on shelves at 464 Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide. The rollout brings one of the fastest-growing natural dog treat brands into one of America’s leading grocery destinations for health-minded shoppers.

The launch marks a major milestone in Bark Bistro’s evolution from a kitchen-based startup to a national pet-treat leader in clean dog treats. With 68 million dog-owning households in the U.S. and the pet food industry projected to reach $500 billion by 2030, the Sprouts rollout places Bark Bistro’s premium pet wellness products directly where shoppers are already looking for better-for-you options.

“Our founding commitment was to give dogs treats that were worthy of their place at the table,” said Tamara Coleman, founder and CEO of Bark Bistro. “Sprouts’ dedication to natural, better-for-you products aligns perfectly with our mission to make safe and clean pet wellness accessible to every dog parent. It also underscores the growing demand for higher-quality pet nutrition and validates the gap we recognized since day one. A gap we are proud to be filling.”

Since launching in 2019, Buddy Budder created a new category in the pet-treat aisle defined by clean ingredients and human-grade standards. What began as homemade jars became an Amazon bestseller within weeks, highlighting strong demand for better-for-your-dog alternatives. The brand’s squeeze packs accelerated growth and helped it become a multimillion-dollar enterprise.

Buddy Budder contains no hydrogenated oils, palm oil, artificial sugars, salts, or toxic sugar substitutes found in many traditional pet products. Bark Bistro’s 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility allows the company to control sourcing, production, and distribution—ensuring every jar meets the highest standards for quality and canine well-being.

In addition to Sprouts and more than 15,000 existing retail partners, including Amazon, Chewy, and Thrive Market, Bark Bistro will also roll out in The Fresh Market and Mother’s Market & Kitchen. These partnerships expand the brand’s reach across retailers trusted by dog parents who prioritize clean ingredients and premium pet nutrition.

Beginning this month, Sprouts shoppers will find a curated selection of Bark Bistro’s top-selling Buddy Budder products, including the Squeeze Packs in Ruff Ruff Raw, Pumpkin Pup, and Superberry Snoot.

About Bark Bistro Company

Bark Bistro Company is the pet-wellness brand behind Buddy Budder, the original peanut butter made just for dogs. Founded in 2017, having officially launched in 2019, the company has grown from a home kitchen into a 25,000 sq. ft. vertically-integrated facility, with products in 15,000+ specialty retailers nationwide, plus Amazon, Chewy, and Thrive Market. With a playful spirit, clean ingredients, and innovative seasonal flavors, Buddy Budder has become more than a treat—it’s a bonding ritual for pets and their people. Shop and learn more at barkbistro.com.