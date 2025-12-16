Hovr and Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Announce Partnership to Bring High-Impact Video Storytelling to Independent Hotels

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hovr, the interactive video storytelling platform built for hotels and resorts, today announced a new partnership with Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”). The two organizations are joining forces to give independent hotels access to modern video capabilities that help them stand out in a competitive, experience-driven travel market.

“Independent hotels deserve digital tools that match the quality of their guest experience. That’s why partnering with Curator is so meaningful — they’re committed to giving their members an edge, and Hovr helps them deliver it." Share

Independent properties have always relied on character, personality, and sense of place to inspire travelers. But in a digital world dominated by static pages and look-alike layouts, conveying that uniqueness online has become increasingly difficult. Hovr solves this challenge by transforming existing website pages into immersive, story-rich experiences, connecting travelers to a hotel’s rooms, dining, amenities, and atmosphere before they ever step foot on property.

Through this partnership, Curator members will have the opportunity to integrate Hovr’s interactive video formats, allowing for static images and text to transform into immersive video moments. These videos don’t just showcase a space—they guide travelers through it, pair content with clear calls to action, and deliver real-time performance insights that help hotels understand what inspires guests to book.

Jason Craparo, Founder & CEO of Hovr added, “Independent hotels deserve digital tools that match the quality of their guest experience. That’s why partnering with Curator is so meaningful — they’re committed to giving their members an edge, and Hovr helps them deliver it. By bringing interactive video to more independent properties, we’re helping travelers see the story, feel the experience, and book with confidence.”

Brent Hayhurst, Vice President of Program Development at Curator Hotel & Resort Collection added, “Video is increasingly important to how travelers are discovering, consuming, and engaging with hotel content to make travel decisions. Hovr will provide our members with a cost-effective way to turn their website into an interactive experience, create more sharable moments, and convert content into guest bookings.”

The collaboration brings independent hoteliers a modern, turnkey way to increase engagement and build traveler confidence without website redesigns or heavy development work. Early adopters have seen significant lifts in click-through rates, time spent engaging with content, and downstream conversion, reinforcing a simple truth: travelers who see more, book more.

Under this partnership, Hovr has already started working with Curator member properties like Fidelity Hotel (Cleveland, OH), Hotel Revival (Baltimore, MD), Albert Hotel (Fredericksburg, TX), El Capitan Hotel (Merced, CA), and San Diego Mission Bay Resort (San Diego, CA). Curator members will receive exclusive pricing and dedicated onboarding support, along with access to joint best-practice resources created specifically for independent properties.

About Hovr

Hovr is the first interactive video storytelling platform designed exclusively for hotels and resorts. By turning traditional webpages into rich, high-engagement experiences, Hovr helps properties increase guest confidence, drive higher conversions, and measure the revenue impact of visual storytelling. Learn more at gethovr.com.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides lifestyle hotels and resorts access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all resulting in value creation while allowing them to retain what makes them unique. Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.