Allen Control Systems Selected by U.S. Army Applications Lab for Combat Vehicle Integration Readiness Plan

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allen Control Systems (ACS), a leader in autonomous precision robotics, today announced that the U.S. Army Applications Lab (AAL) has awarded the company a contract to develop an integration for its Bullfrog™ autonomous weapon station across five of the Army’s most deployed combat vehicles. The contract is for $1.5 million with the potential for additional options of up to $4.5 million.

This initiative is a joint effort involving the Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) and the 1st Cavalry Division’s Transformation in Contact (TiC) brigade. The readiness plan will examine Bullfrog’s deployment on several of the Army's critical platforms.

“Bullfrog is purpose-built to meet the Army’s demand for scalable, expeditionary counter-drone defenses for fixed and on-the-move operations,” said Mike Wior, co-founder and CEO, ACS. “We’re proud to work with AAL and its partners to demonstrate how Bullfrog can extend protection to soldiers across the Army’s most vital combat vehicles.”

“This contract will enable rapid prototyping and speed up the integration of Allen Control Systems' AI powered weapon station technologies into the hands of Soldiers. It allows for immediate feedback from the warfighter," said MAJ Colby Burkhart, Project Lead, Army Applications Laboratory. "This capability will help enable the Army to make informed decisions on scalable solutions to confront the growing threat of low-cost weaponized drones that continues to evolve.”

ACS is building the next generation of autonomous systems to meet the demands of modern warfare. Its flagship product, Bullfrog, is an autonomous precision weapon station that enables any legacy or modern firearm to achieve precise engagements at any target and significantly increases the accuracy of existing battlefield systems.

The Army’s selection of Bullfrog reflects a broader shift toward cost-effective, autonomous solutions that integrate seamlessly with existing combat platforms. As drone threats grow more sophisticated and widespread, ACS is positioned to deliver next-generation defenses that keep U.S. forces and their allies at the forefront of battlefield security.

About Allen Control Systems

Allen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company that creates autonomous precision weapon systems to safeguard our military and partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is ushering in a new era of battlefield security, equipping U.S. and allied forces with the next generation of counter-drone technology. The company's first product, Bullfrog, is a first-of-its-kind AI-powered robotic weapon station that enhances battlefield effectiveness by transforming legacy or modern weapon systems to achieve unmatched accuracy and impact. ACS is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va. and Huntsville, Ala. For more information, please visit https://www.allencontrolsystems.com.