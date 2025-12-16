Prospector Baseball Group Announces Strategic Investment from Arctos

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prospector Baseball Group (“PBG”), the platform business building a modern, community-driven Minor League Baseball ecosystem, today announced that Arctos, a private investment firm that provides bespoke growth and liquidity solutions to sports franchises (Arctos Sports) and alternative asset managers (Arctos Keystone), will serve as PBG’s lead financial and strategic partner.

Founded by veteran sports executive John Abbamondi and technology investor and entrepreneur Ben Boyer, PBG is committed to combining its deep operating expertise with long-term stewardship and empowering local leadership. The strategic capital will enable PBG to acquire more clubs, accelerate development of its integrated technology platform, and invest in the operational capabilities needed to elevate team performance and enhance the fan and community experience across its growing network.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Arctos. As an experienced sports investor with an approach grounded in proprietary data-science-backed research, the firm’s insights will be instrumental as we strive to elevate every element of the game without compromising what makes Minor League Baseball so beloved,” said John Abbamondi, Co-Founder and CEO of Prospector Baseball Group. “Together, we will honor the role that our portfolio clubs play in their home markets, while continuing to make the ballpark experience more exciting and interactive for fans and players alike.”

Following its recent launch, PBG announced a series of strategic acquisitions that underscore its commitment to investing in high-performing, community-driven baseball organizations. In addition to purchasing the Lancaster Stormers, a standout MLB Partner League team competing in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, PBG has expanded its portfolio to include the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (AAA affiliate of the Miami Marlins) and the Akron RubberDucks (AA affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians). Both clubs are highly regarded for their competitive success, strong fan engagement and vital role within their communities.

“Minor League Baseball is a powerful way to invest in local sports and strengthen the connection between teams, players, and their communities,” said Doc O’Connor, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Arctos, and a member of PBG’s Board. “PBG’s recent acquisitions underscore an ambitious growth strategy, and we are proud to share John and Ben’s vision as they build a technology-forward organization that positively disrupts the traditional minor league baseball operations model.”

About Prospector Baseball Group

Prospector Baseball Group (PBG) is an operator-led platform creating the most advanced and community-connected family of Minor League Baseball clubs in the U.S. Combining deep operational expertise, long-term stewardship, and cutting-edge technology, PBG empowers local leadership to strengthen club operations, enhance the fan experience, and create lasting value. PBG’s model unifies locally cherished clubs under a collaborative, modern system that elevates every element of the game while emphasizing what makes each team uniquely beloved by its fans. For more information, visit www.prospectorbaseball.com.

About Arctos

Arctos is a private investment firm designed to catalyze growth and unlock value in complex, illiquid, and underserved markets. Founded in 2019, the firm’s investment businesses span premier sports franchises (Arctos Sports) and private equity and real assets (Arctos Keystone), delivering bespoke capital solutions, differentiated insights, and purpose-built operating capabilities to industry leaders in both markets. The firm’s innovative approach is anchored by its unique quantitative research and data science platform, Arctos Insights. Arctos has a team of more than 70 investment and operational professionals with expertise across industries, geographies, and economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Dallas, with office locations in New York, Boston, and London. For more information, visit www.arctospartners.com or Arctos’ company page on LinkedIn.