Waitrose Partners with GLORY to Transform Back Office Cash Management Processes

BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glory (TYO: 6457), a global and UK leader in cash automation solutions has announced that supermarket Waitrose has selected the company’s CI-100X solution to streamline and improve their back office cash management process in its stores across the UK.

Glory is installing two hundred and eighty five CI-100X back office cash recycling devices in Waitrose stores with the rollout already underway.

Glory's CI-100X solution offers enhanced flexibility, capability, and reliability which will contribute to improved efficiency in Waitrose's back office cash management operations.

Mark McCallum - Senior Vice President EMEA, Managing Director UK & Ireland at Glory said-

“We are very much looking forward to working closely with Waitrose as we install our CI-100X devices across their back office UK store network. The CI-100X will also be fully integrated with our Flooid1 cash office software solution.

Waitrose is one of the most well-known and loved retailers in the UK and we are hugely excited to play a part in helping to support their continued success.”

  1. Flooid is a wholly owned subsidiary of GLORY

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center, and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimise the handling, movement, and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals — enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 11,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities across the world, Glory is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/glory-global/

