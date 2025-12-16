B2ten Celebrates 25 Years of Olympic Impact by Taking on the Challenge of Getting Children Moving at an Early Age

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--B2ten, a privately funded, not-for-profit best known for its support of high-performance amateur sport in Canada, is now applying its proven impact model to help strengthen early childhood education: a strong foundation for children’s success and collective prosperity.

The rapidly advancing digital age has seen children’s daily screen time grow at the expense of experiencing the joy and pleasure of movement, a biological imperative for health. Increasingly sedentary lifestyles in children are contributing to higher rates of obesity and diabetes.

Sedentary behaviours in the early years impact more than physical health; they also impede school readiness, a proven predictor of success in school and life. Without meaningful action, more young children will bring sedentary habits into school and adulthood, whose consequences represent a broad public health challenge for Canada.

These consequences are stark: children unprepared to enter kindergarten face disadvantages that compound throughout their schooling, according to school readiness research (Collet et al., 2025)—only 71.6% of those unprepared graduate high school versus 87.7% of children with proper levels of readiness (Quebec Ministry of Education data, 2015). In Montreal alone, 1 822 annual high school dropouts across the city's five major school boards (Réseau réussite Montréal, 2019) amount to $593 million in yearly economic losses through $72 million in lost taxes, 30% unemployment, $3 billion in province-wide social assistance (Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain & Réseau réussite Montréal, 2019), and the fact that 62% of dropouts eventually pass through the penal system.​

“The first five years are a critical period for brain development, with nearly 90% of brain growth occurring before a child starts school,” says Dr. Viviane Poupon, President and CEO of Brain Canada. “Research shows that active play supports this development by stimulating synaptic activity, strengthening emerging neural pathways, and engaging brain systems involved in learning, problem-solving, and emotional regulation. These experiences help lay the groundwork for how children think, adapt, and build connections with others throughout life.”

A business-based approach

B2ten is applying the same rigour to this new societal challenge that it applies in support of high-performance amateur athletes. Between 2018 and 2020, a controlled study was carried out in conjunction with Mount Royal University involving 600 children in 39 childcare centers across British Columbia and Alberta.

Findings published in the International Journal of Social Policy and Education (2021) showed measurable improvements in concentration, language, problem-solving, and self-regulation among children who engaged in daily active play. Educators reported smoother, more enjoyable days, and parents saw meaningful changes in children—better sleep, improved emotional regulation, and greater enthusiasm for outdoor play. Three years after the study’s conclusion, when surveyed, 95% of the childcare centers were still implementing the approach.

Based on these results and reviews of best practices abroad, an applied program was developed by synthesizing evidence from multiple sectors that contribute to early childhood development, including neurogenesis, play-based learning, movement behaviors, outdoor play, educator practice, and global models of high-quality early education.

Step by Step Leading to a National Rollout

In 2024 and early 2025, a successful pilot of the applied program was carried out in 200 childcare centers in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Quebec. The Learn through Active Play professional development program has been designed to empower early childhood educators to integrate active play by translating the science of active play into simple, practical routines in childcare settings.

“Active play is essential in the early years. The habits that children build through movement strengthen their ability to focus, manage their emotions, and interact with others—all skills that prepare them for school,” said Richard Monette, who leads B2ten’s childcare initiative. “Learning through active play is part of what helps give every child a solid start in life.”

In the Province of Quebec, the initiative has been adapted in collaboration with l'Association québécoise de centres de la petite enfance (AQCPE) who have meticulously ensured that content conforms to the current rules and regulations in childcare centers in the province.

“It was only natural for the Association québécoise des centres de la petite enfance to collaborate with Active for Life to continue promoting free and active play in early childhood centers and to adapt the content to the Quebec context,” said Geneviève Blanchard, Executive Director, Public Affairs and Government Relations, AQCPE. “We share the same observations and the same interest in improving the quality of the services offered in order to make a difference in the lives of young children in Quebec. Since last January, this initiative has allowed us to train hundreds of educators in several regions of Quebec, and the year 2026 is already generating great enthusiasm.”

An Ambitious Objective

The generosity of private-sector corporations and philanthropists will result in the provision of professional development to early childhood educators, without cost, at more than 5,000 childcare centres across Canada.

“B2ten has taken on many significant challenges, one after another, both on the playing field and off. The dedication and courage shown by Canadian athletes and the sport professionals standing behind them have brought everyone involved with this effort a deep sense of pride,” said Stephen R. Bronfman, B2ten’s Board Chair. “We recognize the threat that sedentary behaviours pose to Canadian society and will bring that same successful approach used in uplifting sport to address this new challenge helping kids develop a joy and pleasure of moving at an early age.”

“From a philanthropic perspective, B2ten delivers profound value — uniting Canadians through excellence on the international stage while advancing safe sport and strong governance at home,” said Andre Desmarais, Deputy Chairman, Power Corporation of Canada. “With that same determination, we now take on a new and essential challenge: helping young children acquire the skills and competencies that form the foundation for a strong start in life. In doing so, we extend our commitment to improving health, well-being, and the long-term vitality of sport and community.”

Join the Movement

In the coming months, B2ten will encourage the business community across Canada to join this movement by supporting quality early childhood education: a strong foundation for children’s success and collective prosperity.

About B2ten

B2ten is a privately funded, not-for-profit that has invested tens of millions of dollars helping amateur athletes, their sport organizations and processes, sport governance and safe sport achieve success at home and on the international playing field.

Active for Life, B2ten’s social initiative, was launched in 2012. It directs 100% of its resources to educators and parents, contributing to children’s early development and well-being.