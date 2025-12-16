Manifest MedEx and California Mental Health Services Authority Partner to Provide Free Hospitalization Notices to California Counties

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manifest MedEx (MX), California’s largest nonprofit health data network, announced a new initiative with California Mental Health Services Authority (CalMHSA) to support secure and appropriate data exchange between behavioral health providers and broader care teams across California.

Through this collaboration, MX will provide CalMHSA with admit, discharge, and transfer (ADT) notifications for inpatient and emergency department encounters involving individuals overseen or treated by county behavioral health organizations. CalMHSA will also share notifications back with the MX network. Through this two-way exchange, both organizations help care teams gain a more comprehensive and timely understanding of the patient, ultimately improving care coordination for follow-up needs.

“With this partnership, multidisciplinary care teams focused on whole person care will have a clearer and more timely sense of what the individuals in their care need,” said Erica Galvez, CEO, Manifest MedEx. “Care coordination only works when everyone involved has accurate information, when they need it. Behavioral health has been left out of data exchange for far too long, creating gaps in that coordination, and this collaboration helps close those gaps.”

The California Data Exchange Framework (DxF) requires hospitals and emergency departments, including acute psychiatric hospitals, to facilitate ADT exchange, serving as an accessible first step toward improving behavioral health care coordination. As part of the state’s Medi-Cal transformation under CalAIM, providers and health plans are expected to receive and act on these real-time ADT notifications to support timely follow-up care and reduce readmissions.

“Behavioral health data sharing has been slower to progress due to regulations and restrictions having to do with protecting sensitive data,” said Dr. Amie Miller, Psy.D., LMFT, Executive Director, CalMHSA. “Through the DxF, Manifest MedEx and CalMHSA have created a clear path here that opens the door for safe, effective behavioral health data sharing, which will inform better care for patients across multiple counties.”

Manifest MedEx is working with partners on the local, state, and national levels to support secure and appropriate whole person data sharing and public health initiatives to advance CalAIM and healthy communities across California. The network most recently announced a partnership with NinePatch, a leading SaaS platform for Whole Person Health and Referral Information Exchange, to launch a statewide suite of social health information exchange (SHIE) tools that will provide users with functionality and unified views of critical information on social drivers of health (SDOH) needs assessments, program enrollment, closed-loop referrals, and consent management alongside health information from clinical and claims data as permitted and appropriate. The new SHIE service is anticipated to go live in 2026.

MX is a designated qualified health information organization (QHIO) under the DxF and among the first HIOs in the country to participate in TEFCA™, the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement™, last year. SCHIO, based in Santa Cruz and also a nonprofit DxF QHIO, became an affiliate of MX in October.

As the largest nonprofit health data network in California, Manifest MedEx (MX) is an integral part of the state’s health data infrastructure, combining and delivering crucial health and social information for 50 million people across 140+ hospitals, 19 health plans, 12 county health agencies, and more than 2,700 providers. Together, we are transforming health across the state, supporting California as a leader in equitable, affordable, proactive, and compassionate care. For more information, visit manifestmedex.org and follow us at @ManifestMedEx.