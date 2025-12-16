U.S. Bank and Coinstar Announce Expanded Partnership to Offer More Convenient Coin Deposit Options

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Bank and Coinstar today announced an expansion of their partnership, giving U.S. Bank clients more ways to deposit coins directly into their checking accounts. Following a successful pilot at four branches, Coinstar’s Transfer to Account service is now available at more than 100 U.S. Bank branches and over 10,000 Coinstar kiosks in retail locations nationwide. The expanded service complements the bank’s 2,000 branches and robust digital capabilities to make everyday banking more convenient.

“We’re committed to delivering flexibility and convenience for essential banking services – whether that’s in person, online, or on the go,” said Sekou Kaalund, head of branch and small business banking at U.S. Bank. “This expansion with Coinstar helps us do just that by leveraging their unique scale in retail locations and integrating automated coin deposit capabilities into our branches.”

Clients can use the service by visiting a participating retail or in-branch kiosk, swiping their U.S. Bank debit card, and depositing loose coins, which are counted and instantly transferred to their checking account. Many kiosks also offer options to donate coins to select charities or convert them into no fee eGift cards.

“We are excited to partner with U.S. Bank and help them grow their deposit network and in-branch capabilities, leveraging the network Coinstar has built over the last three decades,” said Kevin McColly, CEO of Coinstar.

Transfer to Account-enabled kiosks are available in more than 400 retail chains, providing access to banking services outside of branch hours. To date, more than 48,000 U.S. Bank clients have used the service.

To find a Coinstar kiosk location at a retail or a U.S. Bank branch, visit usbank.com/Coinstar.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $695 billion in assets as of September 30, 2025, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of clients locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and client service, including being named one of the 2025 World’s Most Ethical Companies and one of Fortune’s most admired superregional banks. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Coinstar

Coinstar is the global leader in self-service coin counting with 24,000 kiosks in North America and Europe. More than 900 billion coins have been processed since Coinstar’s inception in the early 1990s. In the United States, consumers can convert their change to cash, a no-fee eGift Card, or donate to charity at supermarket, mass merchant, drug store, and financial institution kiosk locations. Coinstar has expanded its kiosk network to offer additional financial services, including cryptocurrencies services in select markets, and its newest service, Transfer to Account, which allows clients to transfer coins and cash to checking accounts at participating financial institutions. Coinstar continues to make everyday financial transactions easier and more accessible through its broad footprint and trusted partnerships. For more information about Coinstar or kiosk locations, visit coinstar.com.