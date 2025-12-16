-

Redpanda Joins Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program to Bring End-to-End Data Streaming Performance for Global Enterprises

Akamai Cloud offers Redpanda for high performance edge data streaming and agentic applications with added simplicity and efficiency

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redpanda, the real-time data platform for the agentic enterprise, today announced it has joined the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV). Redpanda, running on Akamai Cloud, gives enterprises a globally distributed cloud-and-edge path to adopt Redpanda’s high-performance data streaming platform optimized for real-time, AI-driven applications in the regions where Akamai operates.

“Akamai provides world-class infrastructure with relentless innovation,” said Alex Gallego, founder and CEO of Redpanda. “By joining forces, we’re giving enterprises the ability to run Redpanda’s data platform on one of the most proven, globally distributed networks on the planet.”

This partnership is designed to broaden high-performance data access for customers building edge, agentic, and data-intensive applications, particularly in regions where buyers prefer the Akamai platform.

"By combining Akamai's globally distributed infrastructure and developer-friendly cloud with Redpanda's ultra-efficient streaming data engine, we're enabling a platform that supports the next wave of real-time, AI-driven applications, whether at the cloud or edge," said Dan Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Cloud Computing, Akamai. "This partnership expands our software portfolio and gives our infrastructure customers access to a modern, Kafka-compatible streaming engine to address emerging demand for real-time data processing."

Key Benefits of Redpanda Joining Akamai’s Qualified Compute Partner Program

  • Expanded Global Reach – Akamai’s massively distributed infrastructure and customer base makes it easier for enterprises across regions to access Redpanda’s high-performance streaming data platform through trusted local procurement channels.
  • Simplified Adoption and Deployment – Organizations can now deploy Redpanda Enterprise Edition directly on Akamai Cloud, streamlining setup, billing, and support through a single provider.
  • Enhanced Infrastructure Efficiency – Combining Redpanda’s low-latency, brokerless architecture with Akamai’s globally distributed compute environment is designed to deliver improved performance and cost efficiency for real-time data workloads.
  • Portfolio Expansion for Akamai – The agreement adds a modern, Kafka-compatible streaming engine to Akamai’s suite of cloud infrastructure services, enabling Akamai to address emerging demand for real-time data processing at the edge.

The Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Compute Partner Program visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page or about Akamai’s cloud computing services.

To learn more about Redpanda, visit: www.redpanda.com

About Redpanda

Redpanda is pioneering the agentic data plane - a new category in AI infrastructure that makes it simple and secure to connect AI agents with enterprise data and systems. Built on a multi-modal data streaming engine, Redpanda empowers agentic applications that reason and act in real-time with speed, autonomy, and precision. Global leaders including Activision, NYSE, Cisco, Moody's, Texas Instruments, Vodafone and 2 of the top 5 banks in the U.S. rely on Redpanda to process hundreds of terabytes of data a day. Backed by premier venture investors Lightspeed, GV and Haystack VC, Redpanda is a diverse, people-first organization with teams distributed around the globe. To learn more, visit our website at redpanda.com and follow us on X at @redpandadata.

