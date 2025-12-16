ReNew Announces Long-Term Agreement With Google to Enable 150 MW Solar Project in Rajasthan

GURUGRAM, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReNew Energy Global Plc (“ReNew”), a leading decarbonisation solutions company, today announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Google to enable the development of a new 150 megawatt (MW) solar project in Rajasthan. Under this partnership, Google will procure the project’s energy attributes from ReNew. This long-term procurement is essential for the bankability of the project, and will also help Google make progress towards addressing its value chain emissions. The 150 MW solar project, scheduled for commissioning in 2026, is expected to generate approximately 425,000 MWh of clean electricity annually, which is equivalent to powering over 360,000 Indian households. With this agreement, ReNew’s committed commercial and industrial portfolio expands to 2.7 gigawatts (GW), reinforcing its position as one of India’s leading providers of corporate clean energy and carbon reduction solutions.

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, Co-founder & Chairperson, Sustainability at ReNew, said, “This partnership with Google reflects the growing global confidence in India’s clean energy ecosystem and ReNew’s ability to deliver climate-positive solutions at scale. Long-term agreements of this kind are catalytic, they enable new renewable capacity, support India’s energy transition and help global companies meet ambitious sustainability commitments. We are proud to work with Google on a model that sets a powerful precedent for credible, high-impact climate action.”

Vrushali Gaud, Global Director, Climate Operations at Google, said: “Clean, affordable electricity is central to our growth ambitions, both for our own infrastructure and for our value chain. This novel agreement with ReNew is a critical strategic step; it brings new solar capacity onto the grid in a key region, and helps address challenging portions of our value chain emissions. We are committed to supporting India’s clean energy journey through this collaboration and contributing positively to the national grid.”

India has set a target of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy capacity by 2030. Corporate partnerships such as the ReNew–Google agreement underscore the essential role of private sector investment and innovation in accelerating India’s clean energy transition. ReNew is already advancing an SBTi-aligned pathway toward net-zero emissions by 2040, supported by increased renewable energy use, operational efficiency and value chain decarbonisation. It has also executed long-term renewable energy agreements with global technology leaders helping them advance their renewable energy and decarbonisation commitments. Through these collaborations, ReNew is enabling the addition of new clean energy capacity to the grid and strengthening India’s broader transition to a low-carbon economy.

About ReNew

ReNew is a leading decarbonization solutions company listed on Nasdaq (Nasdaq: RNW, RNWWW). ReNew’s clean energy portfolio of ~18.5 GW (+1.1 GWh BESS) on a gross basis as of November 10, 2025, is one of the largest globally. In addition to being a major independent power producer in India, we provide end-to-end solutions in a just and inclusive manner in the areas of clean energy, value-added energy offerings through digitalization, storage, and carbon markets that are increasingly integral to addressing climate change. In addition, ReNew has 6.4 GW of solar module, 2.5 GW of solar cell manufacturing and is expanding the solar cell capacity by 4GW. For more information, visit www.renew.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.