Netflix and iHeartMedia Announce Exclusive Video Podcast Partnership for Top iHeartPodcasts

NEW YORK & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iHeartMedia, the No. 1 audio company in America, and Netflix today announced an exclusive video podcasting partnership for more than 15 industry-leading original iHeartPodcasts. The agreement includes all new episodes from the podcast lineup, as well as select library episodes from each show. New video podcast episodes will launch on Netflix in early 2026 in the US, with more markets to follow.

The lineup of podcasts joining the streamer includes “The Breakfast Club,” co-hosted by Charlamagne Tha God and one of the biggest broadcast radio shows in the country; “My Favorite Murder,” one of the most successful true crime podcasts; shows from high profile talent such as Grammy-nominated music superstars Fat Joe and Jadakiss on “Joe and Jada,” “Dear Chelsea” with Chelsea Handler and “This Is Important” with “Workaholics” stars Adam Devine, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson; “Bobby Bones Presents: The Bobbycast” from award winning Radio & TV personality Bobby Bones; “as well as category-defining series “The Psychology of Your 20s.”

“Audio podcasting has been the fastest-growing medium over the past 20 years, and now we’re thrilled to expand that experience with an exciting new category - video podcasts. Netflix has a leading video-first service, and this partnership perfectly complements our strong audio foundation. Working with Netflix—an important leader in entertainment— gives fans one more way to connect with the personalities they love and opens the door to new audiences, including viewers discovering these shows for the first time,” said Bob Pittman, CEO of iHeartMedia. “These shows feature dynamic hosts, compelling conversations, and passionate fan communities—available in both audio and now as a natural video extension. Audiences can now not only listen but also watch and enjoy top-rated iHeartPodcasts alongside award-winning series and movies from Netflix.”

“With this partnership we are incredibly excited to offer our members such unmatched variety, and to deliver highly entertaining podcasts featuring some of the world’s most dynamic personalities,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy. “Get ready to dive in with the true crime phenomenon My Favorite Murder, the dynamic perspectives of The Breakfast Club, and the sharp, unfiltered comedy of Chelsea Handler in this initial collection.”

The lineup includes the following podcasts with more to come:

iHeartMedia retains all audio-only rights and distribution for the shows included in the deal. All podcasts will continue to be available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

