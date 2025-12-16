Motif Neurotech Launches Patient Registry for Future Research Opportunities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Motif Neurotech, a brain-computer interface (BCI) company developing technologies for mental health, today announced that its patient registry is now live and accepting submissions from individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who may be interested in learning about potential future research opportunities.

The registry will collect contact information from interested individuals to gauge interest in future research opportunities related to TRD, a condition where two or more medications have failed to provide sufficient relief from depression.

“After more than a decade of research and development, I’m excited to enter the next chapter of Motif’s journey,” said Jacob Robinson, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of Motif Neurotech. “Launching the patient registry is a first step toward engaging with the people who are interested in learning about new research opportunities for TRD.”

If approved by the FDA and IRB, Motif’s future research seeks to assess long-term therapeutic options for TRD.

Motif’s technology draws from over a decade of foundational research at Rice University and is supported by more than 30 years of research in neuromodulation therapies for treatment resistant depression. Their technology was recently highlighted for success in its first in-human studies.

“For patients with severe mental illness who have exhausted existing treatment options, the need for new solutions is immediate,” said Sameer Sheth, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder of Motif Neurotech and Neurosurgeon at Baylor College of Medicine. “The Patient Registry allows us to begin learning from interested individuals as we plan future clinical trials.”

Individuals interested in learning more about future research opportunities can sign up for the Patient Registry at https://registry.motifneuro.tech.

Pursuant to 21 CFR 812.110(a), Motif’s Patient Registry is intended solely to determine whether potential subjects may be interested in participating in a future investigation. It does not request informed consent from any interested individual, nor does it allow any interested individual to participate in such future investigation, prior to obtaining Institutional Review Board (IRB) and FDA approval.

About Motif Neurotech

Motif Neurotech is building the world’s first therapeutic brain-computer interface (BCI) to treat drug-resistant mental health conditions. The company’s first product, the DOT, is a cosmetically invisible implantable brain stimulator the size of a blueberry. Outpatient surgical delivery can be performed in 20-minutes with minimal training and without ever exposing or contacting the brain. The extreme miniaturization of the device is made possible by patented wireless power technology invented at Rice University by the founders and exclusively licensed by Motif. Clinical trials are expected to begin in the first half of 2026 for patients with treatment resistant depression. The company is also exploring applications in Bipolar Disorder, Alzheimer’s Disease and Substance Use Disorder by placing the same device over other brain targets. Since its founding in 2022, Motif has raised over $30M in venture capital from Arboretum, KdT, and Dolby Family Ventures, and non-dilutive funding from the UK government, DARPA, and the NIH.

For more information visit motifneuro.tech. To join the patient registry visit trials.motifneuro.tech. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and Bluesky.