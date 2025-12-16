Central Bank of Liberia Launches Transformational Inclusive Instant Payments System (IIPS) Powered by Mojaloop

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Mojaloop Foundation and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), in collaboration with Singapore-based ThitsaWorks and The AfricaNenda Foundation, today announces the launch of the Liberian Inclusive Instant Payments System (IIPS), a modern real-time interoperable payments platform powered by Mojaloop, the open-source payments infrastructure built to advance digital financial inclusion. IIPS will principally enable mobile money transfers between two Mobile Network Operators, Lone Star Cell MTN and Orange Liberia and represents a major milestone in the CBL’s mission to digitize the national economy and strengthen seamless interoperability across all key payment channels, including mobile money operators, commercial banks, microfinance institutions, fintechs and government agencies.

Liberia has made significant progress in expanding financial access. According to The World Bank Global Findex (2024), Liberia surpassed its 50% account ownership target early, reaching 52% by 2024, driven largely by the rapid growth of mobile wallets (over 11 million wallets).

Using Mojaloop open-source payments infrastructure meant deployment took just 73 business days, making Liberia the fastest Mojaloop implementation to date.

Steve Haley, Director of Market Development at The Mojaloop Foundation said: “We are thrilled to see IIPS deployed with such speed. Completing the first Government-to-Person (G2P) use case in 73 days and delivering Person-to-Person (P2P) capability in 111 days, culminating in a fully interoperable platform connecting Lone Star Cell MTN and Orange Liberia is a phenomenal and unprecedented achievement. Liberia has long been a cash-heavy economy where limited interoperability forced many citizens to carry two phones (one for MTN and one for Orange) to transact.”

He added: “This launch proves that Mojaloop is not only cost effective, but dramatically faster to deploy than traditional systems. Mojaloop is a complete, ready to implement product that does not require heavy, up-front investment or years of development. The exceptional leadership of the Central Bank of Liberia – supported by ThitsaWorks and AfricaNenda, set a new benchmark for central bank-led digital infrastructure projects.”

The country’s IIPS is the first real-money deployment of Mojaloop v17, giving Liberia access to the latest cross-border and fintech integration capabilities ahead of other markets. The system will improve everyday life for citizens and businesses enabling fast, reliable and secure digital transactions that reduce dependence on cash and expand financial participation. Government payments such as salaries and social benefits will become more efficient and transparent; salary processing, which previously took seven days, will now take seconds.

The new system will enable integration across Liberia’s nine commercial banks, Real-Time Gross Settlements (RTGS), Automated Clearing House Electronic Funds Transfer (ACHEFT) and Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), creating a foundation for accelerated innovation and strengthened financial resilience nationwide.

Haley also emphasized the importance of local leadership: “ThitsaWorks originally entered the Mojaloop ecosystem as a subcontractor to a global systems integrator on the first Mojaloop deployment in Myanmar. Their leadership in Liberia demonstrates how today’s domestic partners are becoming tomorrow's primary implementors - showcasing the growing capability and independence of the Mojaloop community.”

Miatta Kutteh, Director of Payment Systems at the Central Bank of Liberia said: “To remain on par with our neighbors, we knew we needed to fully digitize Liberia’s economy. Implementing IIPS is the first major step toward establishing a national electronic switch that integrates all market participants. Interoperability has been one of Liberia’s greatest challenges, especially for rural and underbanked communities. Mojaloop gives us a modern, open and secure infrastructure to drive change.”

Dr. Robert Ochola, CEO, AfricaNenda Foundation, said: “The launch of Liberia’s Inclusive Instant Payments System marks an important step in the country’s journey toward a more inclusive and interoperable payments ecosystem. It reflects strong leadership from the Central Bank of Liberia and effective collaboration across public and private stakeholders. This system will make everyday payments faster, more affordable, and more accessible, particularly for underserved communities, while laying a solid foundation for continued innovation and economic participation.”

Nyi Nyein Aye, Founder and CEO of ThitsaWorks, stated: “We are honored to have supported the Central Bank of Liberia in this landmark launch of the Inclusive Instant Payment System (IIPS). Under the strong leadership of the CBL, and through close collaboration with our partners, AfricaNenda Foundation and the Mojaloop Foundation, we were able to bring both the technical platform and the business operations to life. This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the shared commitment to building a digital payments ecosystem that works for all Liberians. We look forward to continuing this partnership to advance financial inclusion and drive innovation across the country.”

The Central Bank of Liberia is hosting a launch ceremony today, which takes place at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. The ceremony will convene key actors across Liberia’s financial sector, including mobile money operators, Lonestar Cell MTN and Orange Liberia, all commercial banks and financial institutions, government ministries, agencies and commissions, development partners, and international stakeholders.

His Excellency President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. will deliver the keynote address, reaffirming the Government of Liberia’s commitment to digital transformation under the ARREST Agenda.

About the Mojaloop Foundation

The Mojaloop Foundation’s mission is to increase financial inclusion by empowering organizations to create interoperable payment systems that enable digital financial services for all. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, the Foundation maintains Mojaloop—its open-source software and community—as public goods to serve global financial inclusion goals. Governments, banks, mobile money providers and other stakeholders can use Mojaloop to build or enhance inclusive real-time payment platforms. For more information, visit: https://mojaloop.io.