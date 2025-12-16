Cetera Chooses Vanilla, Further Enhancing Estate Planning Services for Approximately 12,000 Advisors

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vanilla, the trusted and modern estate planning platform for financial advisors, today announced a partnership with Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, that supports independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Through the partnership, Cetera’s network of more than 12,000 financial advisors and institutions can leverage Vanilla’s comprehensive estate planning platform to simplify complex workflows, visualize planning scenarios, and support more engaging, outcome-driven client conversations.

“Estate planning is a key component of a comprehensive wealth management experience, particularly for multi-generational clients,” said Scott Baker, Cetera’s Head of High-Net-Worth Solutions. “Vanilla further expands the tools Cetera can offer its affiliates as part of how we support them in service to families throughout their financial journey, especially when managing significant, complex asset transfers.”

Cetera advisors can use Vanilla to:

Invite clients to Vanilla Document Builder to create state-specific estate planning documents, including trusts, wills, powers of attorney, advance healthcare directives, and more.

Streamline client assessments with Vanilla Estate Health Check, a quick and effective way to gather critical insights about a client’s current estate situation.

Access the Vanilla Attorney Network, the largest in the space with over 100 attorneys and legal professionals serving all 50 states.

Facilitate deeper, more impactful client conversations and connect with future generations.

“This partnership enables more holistic planning experiences for both advisors and clients,” said Gene Farrell, CEO of Vanilla. “With Vanilla, advisors can increase retention, deepen trust, and perhaps most importantly, use estate planning strategies to help clients gain clarity and peace of mind around their long-term plans.”

As households increasingly recognize the growing importance of estate planning, Cetera further strengthens its ability to meet advisor and client needs by introducing Vanilla to its advisor network, helping clients seeking to protect wealth, support their families, and plan with purpose.

The Cetera collaboration also drives forward Vanilla’s mission of helping more advisors integrate estate planning into their core service offerings without the traditional barriers of complexity and additional overhead.

To learn more about Vanilla, visit justvanilla.com.

About Vanilla

Vanilla is the modern estate planning platform built for financial advisors. By transforming complex legal documents into clear, interactive visuals, Vanilla enables advisors to deliver more personal, impactful conversations around legacy, wealth transfer, and generational planning. With deep integrations, intuitive workflows, and expert support, Vanilla helps advisors bring estate planning into the heart of holistic financial advice. Learn more at www.justvanilla.com.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a network of independent retail firms, including those that are members of FINRA/SIPC: Cetera Advisors LLC; Cetera Wealth Services, LLC (formerly known as Cetera Advisor Networks); Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors); and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. Entities registered as investment advisers with the Securities and Exchange Commission include Cetera Investment Management LLC and Cetera Investment Advisers LLC. Cetera’s principal office is located at 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.