Square and Thrive Expand Partnership to Simplify Multi-Channel Inventory Management for Retailers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Thrive, the leading inventory management reporting system, to give sellers a seamless way to manage their catalogs, sales, and stock between their in-store and e-commerce platforms, including Shopify. The new integration enables retailers to create and edit products within Square, and have those updates automatically reflected on Shopify. With Square serving as the source of truth, sellers can avoid overselling, automate re-ordering, and save time managing multiple systems.

Having a dependable and scalable inventory management system is essential for the success of local businesses, particularly in the lead-up to busy periods like the holiday season. Alongside surging e-commerce, it is important for retailers to maintain a strong neighborhood presence and engage their in-person community at this time of year. With 50% of Square retail sellers operating across channels, keeping shelves stocked, orders accurate, and customers happy is complex. The new Thrive integration helps retailers sync in-store and online channels – reducing manual reconciliation and freeing them to focus on delivering great customer experiences.

“Sellers today increasingly operate across channels, but keeping them in sync shouldn’t multiply their workload,” said Morgan Kuntze, Global Partnerships Lead at Block. “Our partnership philosophy is to ensure sellers can seamlessly run and grow their businesses with Square, while also using their preferred industry and channel-specific tools. Our new Thrive integration makes it easy for retailers who use both Shopify and Square to enjoy seamless channel management – so they can spend less time reconciling their systems and more time connecting with customers.”

The new Thrive integration introduces a simple, reliable way for Square retail sellers to manage their Shopify e-commerce operations. Key features include:

Unified catalog management : Create and edit catalog items in Square, which automatically syncs to Shopify for consistent product listings.

: Create and edit catalog items in Square, which automatically syncs to Shopify for consistent product listings. Real-time inventory updates : Stock quantities adjust bi-directionally between Square and Shopify to avoid overselling or stock discrepancies.

: Stock quantities adjust bi-directionally between Square and Shopify to avoid overselling or stock discrepancies. Square as the source of truth: All updates to catalog data can begin in Square, to maintain accurate reporting and analytics for every channel within one comprehensive destination.

“Thrive Inventory eliminates back office guesswork by automating real-time updates between Square and Shopify. This integration stops costly stockouts and overselling dead in their tracks, ensuring merchants execute their busiest seasons with absolute precision instead of relying on constant manual oversight,” said Bach Le, CEO of Thrive.

Square’s new integration with Thrive was built for:

Sellers of retail products operating both in-store via Square POS and online via Shopify.

Businesses that operate a single Shopify storefront and one Square fulfillment location, but may have multiple Square locations.

Businesses that want to maintain Square as their system of record while syncing product data and stock levels across multiple platforms.

Local retail sellers looking to centralize their operations to save time on manual purchasing and stocking processes.

“With our business operating across channels, keeping Square and Shopify in sync was one of our highest priorities,” said Daniel Janelle, Owner of Puzzled in Albuquerque. “Thrive’s integration solved that instantly – now our inventory, catalog, and reporting all stay consistent, which means fewer errors and more time focused on serving our customers.”

The Thrive integration is now available to Square sellers in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and Spain.

To sign up for Square’s new integration with Thrive, visit https://thrivemetrics.com/thrive-inventory-for-square/ or reach out to sales@thrivemetrics.com for a demo.

Thrive integrations for Square are also available for those who are using Woo Commerce, BigCommerce, Meta, and Google Listings and Shopping as storefront channels. For more information, visit: https://squareup.com/us/en/app-marketplace/app/thrive-inventory.

To learn more about Square’s expansive partner ecosystem, visit https://squareup.com/us/en/partner-directory.

About Thrive:

Thrive is a leading inventory management solution designed for small business owners by small business owners. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Thrive provides merchants with the confidence to run and grow a healthy and successful business. The Thrive Inventory platform offers a collection of tools focused on powerful inventory, catalog, and reporting features, enabling businesses to maintain accurate stock levels, centralize operations across sales channels, and access up-to-the-minute insights. Thrive integrates seamlessly with major point-of-sale and e-commerce platforms, acting as a single source of truth for modern retailers. To learn more, visit thrivemetrics.com.

About Square

Square helps businesses turn transactions into connections and businesses into neighborhood favorites.

In 2009, Square started with a simple invention – the first mobile card reader, which changed how the entire financial system thinks about small businesses. Square has since grown into a global business platform helping millions of sellers of all sizes participate and thrive in their communities.

Whether independently run or a global chain, Square understands that sellers succeed when they have the freedom to focus on the experiences that keep customers coming back. From point of sale and payments to online commerce, staff management, banking, and more, Square brings together the tools sellers need to run and grow on one intelligent platform. For more information, visit squareup.com.