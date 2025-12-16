Ash Partners with Noom to Power Health Testing Infrastructure for Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ash, a leading provider of at-home testing and care delivery, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Noom, the global platform for preventive health and longevity solutions. The collaboration brings to market Noom’s new Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program - combining personalized microdoses of GLP-1 medication, regular at-home biomarker testing, powered by Ash, and Noom’s digital healthy habits platform. The new offering aims to help millions of people improve the biomarkers most linked to future disease.

“The future of longevity depends on seamlessly bridging the digital patient experience with best-in-class physical diagnostic tools,” said Kyle Waters, CPO of Ash. “At-home health testing only works at scale when the underlying infrastructure is frictionless and clinically rigorous. Ash manages the logistics, device integration, and data integrity behind the scenes so partners like Noom can focus on translating biomarker data into meaningful health change.”

Bridging the Digital and Physical with an Innovative, Device-Agnostic Platform

Ash delivers the necessary infrastructure for consumer platforms that require clinically rigorous data, operational scale, and seamless integration. Ash’s flexible, device-agnostic architecture allows Noom to adopt the most innovative sample collection technologies on the market, while maintaining high standards for accuracy, user experience, and clinical integrity.

Noom has chosen to integrate the Tasso+ device into its Noom Biomarkers test kit, which enhances the patient experience with virtually painless blood sample collection. The Tasso+ device is a FDA-cleared blood lancet that collects whole wet blood samples, making it ideal for patients who are not comfortable using traditional lancets or needles.

User experience data supports the device's efficacy in reducing patient friction: more than 95% of patients prefer Tasso over legacy methods, and more than 97% of patients are willing to use it again.

“We’ve created a fantastic at-home blood testing experience with the Ash platform, which allows our members to collect a blood sample quickly and comfortably, yet still access meaningful insights across 17 biomarkers linked to current and future health,” said Aaron Severs, Noom’s Chief Product Officer. “Most Americans are living with suboptimal health today that leads to a higher risk of chronic disease tomorrow. Our new Proactive Health Microdose GLP-1Rx Program includes convenient biomarker testing every 16 weeks so you can see the improvement in your blood.”

The foundational biomarkers – like HbA1c, metabolic panels, and kidney function markers – move the needle not just on weight or metabolic metrics, but on long-term healthspan. The partnership underscores a pivotal market shift: consumer health platforms now demand the clinically rigorous data, operational scale, and seamless integration that Ash delivers, positioning the company as the essential at-home health testing infrastructure partner for the future of healthy aging and longevity.

