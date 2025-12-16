Tetra Digital Group Completes First Smart Contract Deployment and Initial Partner Testing for CADD Ahead of Q1 Launch

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Digital Group, parent company of Tetra Unity and Tetra Trust, Canada’s first fully regulated digital asset custodian, today announced that CAD Digital successfully conducted a series of test transactions within its testnet environment for its fiat backed token, CADD. This marks a major step toward CADD’s expected Q1 2026 launch and demonstrates real-world progress in building a safe, compliant, and fully transparent form of digital money for Canadians that can be utilized for payments and transactions.

CADD is designed to be the first fully regulated Canadian stablecoin issued by a financial institution. It will be backed 1:1 by Canadian dollars held domestically under Canadian law and built on institutional-grade custody, settlement, and compliance infrastructure through Tetra.

CADD Successfully Tested Between Canadian Financial Institutions

Tetra has completed testing of CADD with initial partners within its controlled, proof-of-concept environment, marking a major Canadian milestone: the first time a Canadian-dollar stablecoin has moved between two financial institutions, including a major bank. During the tests, Wealthsimple and National Bank successfully transferred CADD to one another, demonstrating how digital Canadian dollars can move securely and efficiently across institutions.

The testing also included transaction flows between CAD Digital and Wealthsimple, Purpose, ATB Financial, and National Bank, helping underscore how CADD can operate across Canada’s existing banking and fintech ecosystem. Together, these test transactions provided an early look at how a Canadian-backed stablecoin could be used as a safe, efficient payments and settlement instrument in day-to-day operations.

“These tests highlight the potential for CADD to streamline payments and settlement while preserving the safeguards that underpin Canada’s financial system,” said Didier Lavallée, Founder and CEO of Tetra Digital Group. “It’s a meaningful step towards bringing digital efficiency to an environment built on trust and Canadian sovereignty.”

New Design Partners

In addition to the original investors in the project, Tetra is further expanding the CADD design partner program with new participants. These design partners will help Tetra and CAD Digital continue to build and evaluate various use cases around CADD. They include:

“As a design partner, we’re focused on how a regulated CAD stablecoin like CADD could strengthen liquidity operations across the Canadian market. The ability to move value with certainty, reduce intraday funding gaps, and simplify reconciliation has clear potential to enhance institutional workflows,” said Adrian Seto, Head of Trading at Aquanow.

"CADD represents the next wave of stablecoin innovation, giving businesses a new and important option for moving value fast and efficiently. We’re proud to be a design partner because Cybrid is built for a multi-stablecoin world where interoperability and seamless settlement matter most. Our infrastructure is agnostic by design, allowing enterprises to move and settle value across traditional finance and digital assets quickly, securely, and at scale,” said Avinash Chidambaram, Co-Founder & CEO of Cybrid.

"Canadian businesses deserve to move money as fast as they operate. A CAD-backed stablecoin is an important step toward that future, enabling real time, programmable movement of Canadian dollars and modernizing how businesses move funds. We’re proud to be a design partner to Tetra as they build it,” said Rob Khazzam, CEO of Float.

CAD Digital is also pleased to welcome Liam Horne as an advisor to the project. Liam is an experienced technologist, having spent most of his career building, scaling and advising various projects on Ethereum. Liam recently joined Tempo to focus on payments-first infrastructure for blockchains.

“Stablecoins are no longer limited to cryptocurrency use cases. They are quickly becoming critical infrastructure for payments, treasury management, and financial applications globally. Tetra is leading the way in integrating fintechs that rely on the Canadian dollar onto stablecoin rails, meaningfully improving capital efficiency, lowering money movement costs, and helping onboard their customers into the global stablecoin ecosystem,” said Liam Horne.

Strengthening Canada’s Digital Infrastructure and Digital Sovereignty

This milestone follows Tetra’s recent $10 million raise to expand its infrastructure, powered by Unity and built to support CAD Digital and Tetra Trust. Backed by leading Canadian financial institutions and fintech innovators including Urbana Corporation, Canadian Securities Exchange, Wealthsimple, Purpose Unlimited, Shakepay, ATB Financial, National Bank of Canada, Coinbase Ventures, Horizon Kinetics, and Shopify, Unity is designed to ensure proper governance and orchestration across the digital asset ecosystem.

“The successful first deployment and testing of CADD’s smart contract confirms that a regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin can integrate with the existing financial ecosystem. ATB Financial is proud to be a foundational partner in this exciting initiative. This collaboration is crucial for building the transparent infrastructure that will support the future of digital payments and transactions in Canada," said Daniel Ordibehesht, Head of Strategy, Corporate Development, & Ventures of ATB Financial.

Together with its expanding group of partners, Tetra is laying the groundwork for regulated stablecoins to bridge traditional and digital finance, helping Canada build a faster, safer, and more self-reliant digital financial infrastructure at home and abroad.

About Tetra Digital Group

Tetra Digital Group is Canada's leading institutional digital technology and financial services provider, parent company of Tetra Trust, Tetra Unity and CAD Digital. The company builds world-class digital asset infrastructure that combines regulatory excellence with technological innovation, delivering solutions across custody, orchestration, and digital currency services. For more information around CAD Digital design partner program, please contact sales@tetradg.com.

About the Design Partners

Aquanow is a leading institutional digital asset platform powering fast-growing banks, neobanks, brokerages, and payment companies. The company operates technology infrastructure and underwrites billions of dollars in monthly crypto brokerage and crypto payment transactions. Established in 2018, Aquanow employs over 170 team members across offices worldwide. In 2025, for the third consecutive year, Aquanow was recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list. For further information on Aquanow, please visit www.aquanow.com.

Capco, a Wipro company, is a global management and technology consultancy redefining transformation across the energy and financial services industries. Capco leverages the power of AI and our deep domain expertise to help our clients move faster, make smarter decisions, and drive greater impact. Our award-winning Be Yourself at Work culture and diverse talent drive bold, forward-thinking ideas and lasting change. To learn more, visit www.capco.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Cybrid is the leading, intelligent orchestration platform for stablecoin and fiat payments, unifying banking, wallet infrastructure, stablecoin rails, compliance, and liquidity so fintechs, banks, and enterprises can deliver global payment experiences through a single API. For more information, visit www.cybrid.xyz.

Float is Canada's complete business finance platform, combining modern financial services and software to help businesses spend, save and grow. Trusted by more than 5,000 Canadian companies, Float provides high-limit corporate cards, automated expense management, next-day bill payments, high-yield accounts and fast, friendly support—all built in Canada, for Canada. Visit www.floatfinancial.com/

KOHO is one of Canada’s leading financial technology companies, transforming the way Canadians spend and save. Through koho.ca and the KOHO app, users can access a spending and savings account with no hidden fees, along with tools like Cover (overdraft protection), Credit Building, and RoundUps. KOHO helps Canadians manage their money day-to-day, build financial empowerment, and work toward long-term stability. Headquartered in Toronto, KOHO serves users across Canada. To learn more about KOHO, visit koho.ca. Read more on our blog here.

Sling Money is building a world where sending and receiving money is effortless. The app leverages stablecoin and real-time payment technology to allow people to easily move money anywhere, in any currency, nearly instantly and nearly free. It’s available in 145+ countries on the Android and iOS app stores. An Avian Labs product, Sling Money was founded by Mike Hudack and Simon Amor, who have decades of product engineering and design experience. Learn more at www.sling.money.

Tempo is a purpose-built, Layer 1 blockchain for payments, developed in partnership with leading fintechs and Fortune 500s. Tempo enables high-throughput, low-cost global transactions for any use case. Visit www.tempo.xyz

WealthONE is a federally chartered Canadian Schedule 1 digital bank, headquartered in Toronto ON, providing Canadians across the country with a safe, convenient, and responsive experience for their everyday banking, borrowing, savings and investing needs. WealthONE Bank of Canada is a member of the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC). For more information about WealthONE, please visit: www.wealthonebankofcanada.com. WealthONE is a registered trade name of Wealth One Bank of Canada in all provinces except Quebec.