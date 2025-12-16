Infracost and Greenpixie Partner to Bring Carbon Visibility into Engineering Workflows

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Engineers make thousands of infrastructure decisions every day, but the environmental impact of those choices has remained largely invisible. Infracost, the platform that brings cost visibility and FinOps guardrails into pull requests, is partnering with Greenpixie to help engineering teams understand the carbon footprint of their infrastructure before deployment. The partnership introduces InfraCarbon, a new feature inside Infracost Cloud that shows developers the carbon impact of their code changes in the same place they already review costs.

The collaboration brings together two complementary missions. Greenpixie has built a reputation for accurate cloud emissions reporting across hyperscale providers. Infracost sits directly in engineering workflows, influencing decisions at the moment they are made. Together, the companies hope to make sustainability a practical consideration inside everyday development work rather than a quarterly reporting exercise.

“We have seen the impact of Shifting FinOps Left by giving engineers visibility into the cost of their code changes before deployment. Most developers also want to reduce their environmental impact; they simply have not had access to the data,” said Hassan Khajeh-Hosseini, cofounder and CEO of Infracost. “It is the same problem FinOps faced before Shift Left, so let’s fix that too.”

InfraCarbon uses Greenpixie’s emissions models to estimate the carbon impact of infrastructure changes across AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud. The information appears in pull request comments alongside cost estimates and policy recommendations. To make the data relatable, Infracost translates carbon metrics into real-world equivalents such as the number of flights or miles driven. Early access users reported that these equivalents were more meaningful and personally motivating than traditional cloud cost savings alone.

“Our goal is to help engineering teams make environmentally responsible choices by providing defendable data they trust,” said John Ridd, CEO of Greenpixie. “By integrating directly into code reviews, Infracost is in a unique position to bring carbon visibility to the people who can actually take action. This partnership enables Greenpixie data to reach the software engineers who use these tools on a daily basis, where waste can be tackled at the source.”

InfraCarbon is designed to support companies that want to go beyond high-level sustainability reporting. Many organizations are now being asked to disclose the emissions associated with their cloud infrastructure, but most reporting happens long after the decisions have been made. InfraCarbon surfaces the information at the moment of decision, where teams can still choose a more efficient instance family, rightsize an overprovisioned resource, or select a region with a cleaner energy mix.

Infracost and Greenpixie see the collaboration as the beginning of a broader movement. Cost efficiency and carbon efficiency often align, and both companies believe developers will play a growing role in sustainability outcomes as more visibility reaches their workflows.

“Shifting FinOps Left has always been about empowering engineers and helping them move faster. Now we are extending that empowerment to sustainability,” added Khajeh-Hosseini. “If a single instance change can offset someone’s annual personal travel, that is a powerful motivator, and the company saves money too. We want to make that impact visible.”

InfraCarbon is available today for Infracost Cloud customers. Existing users can enable the feature through their organization settings. New users can sign up at infracost.io and integrate with GitHub, GitLab, or Azure repositories to begin seeing cost and carbon insights directly in their pull requests.

About Infracost

Infracost helps organizations manage cloud costs where they start: in code. By integrating directly into developer workflows, Infracost empowers engineers to make cost-efficient infrastructure decisions early in the development process. The company was founded in 2021 and is backed by Pruven Capital, Y Combinator, Sequoia Capital, Mango Capital, TIAA Ventures, and Alumni Ventures. Learn more at infracost.io.

About Greenpixie

Greenpixie provides cloud emissions intelligence that helps organizations measure and reduce the environmental impact of their digital infrastructure. The company builds models that quantify cloud-related carbon emissions across major cloud service providers, supporting sustainability teams, engineering leaders, and enterprises working toward more climate-conscious operations. Learn more at greenpixie.com.