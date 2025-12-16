Crux Capital Announces Formation of Veridian Service Partners with Acquisitions of Pool Works and Freedom Pool Plastering.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crux Capital (“Crux”), a Dallas-based private equity firm, announced today that it has launched Veridian Service Partners (“Veridian”) through the acquisitions of Houston-based Pool Works and Austin-based Freedom Pool Plastering (“Freedom”). Founded in 1991 by the Williams family, Pool Works provides construction services and direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) outdoor renovation across Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Crux Capital partnered with the owners of Pool Works and Freedom to provide operational and financial resources in support of the Company’s next phase of growth.

Veridian is led by CEO Jeff Nutkis, an Operating Partner at Crux with extensive experience in direct-to-consumer home improvement from his prior role at Renuity. Pool Works and Freedom form the foundational platform for Veridian, which aims to expand services, products, and geographic footprint to become a leading regional provider of outdoor renovation services.

“We are excited to partner with the Veridian and Pool Works teams,” said James Kay, Partner at Crux. “The Williams family has created a durable and trusted business focused on quality and strong customer relationships. We look forward to supporting the company with additional resources to accelerate growth and build a leader in outdoor renovation services.”

Jeff Nutkis, CEO of Veridian, commented on the transaction, adding, “We look forward to partnering with the Williams family, the Pool Works team, and Crux to establish Veridian. Pool Works has built a strong reputation over more than three decades, and we appreciate Crux’s support as we begin to build the foundation for Veridian’s long-term growth.”

“As our family looked toward the future, it was important to find partners who shared our commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and taking care of our customers,” said Eric Williams, speaking on behalf of the Williams family. “We are confident that Veridian and Crux are the right partners for the next chapter of Pool Works.”

About Veridian Service Partners

Veridian Service Partners is a direct-to-consumer home improvement company focused on delivering high-quality outdoor renovation solutions with a consistent and reliable customer experience. Built on centralized marketing, technology, and operational systems, Veridian is designed to bring professionalism and efficiency to a historically fragmented sector. The company serves homeowners across the Sun Belt through a growing platform dedicated to craftsmanship, service, and operational excellence.

About Crux Capital

Crux Capital is a Dallas-based, lower-middle-market private equity firm that invests in growth-oriented consumer and commercial services businesses.