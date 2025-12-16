Lake City Bank partners with Spiral to support financial wellness and community impact through everyday banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning platform redefining personalized banking, today announced a partnership with Lake City Bank, a leading Indiana-based bank. The partnership provides Lake City Bank with a solution to enhance its existing financial wellness efforts and helps grow deposits through personalized digital experiences that transform everyday debit card purchases into effortless savings and community impact.

By integrating Spiral's Roundup Center, which the bank has branded as Lake City Bank SpendSave, seamlessly into the digital banking experience, their customers can automatically round up their everyday debit card purchases and direct the spare change toward their savings goals or support their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and nonprofits.

"Lake City Bank remains focused on offering our customers advanced financial products that promote their economic wellness," said Stephanie Leniski, Executive Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Lake City Bank. "With our SpendSave solution powered by Spiral, customers can automatically work toward their financial aspirations, all through their regular debit card purchasing patterns. As a community bank, we're particularly proud to offer a convenient option for customers to support their favorite charitable causes with this new solution."

Customers can allocate their roundups entirely to savings or split them between savings and charitable giving. Moreover, they will also be able to support community and national nonprofits, as well as contribute to local causes such as affordable housing, financial education, and community development. This personalized experience also includes real-time impact tracking and tax-deductible donation receipts.

"Lake City Bank's focus on empowering financial wellness and embracing digital transformation for their communities is remarkable," said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. "We're enthusiastic about enabling more banks to enrich their customers' financial journeys while increasing deposits and strengthening community ties."

Spiral's turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral's platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is an award-winning platform redefining how banks and credit unions grow deposits and retention through personalized banking experiences. Trusted by dozens of financial institutions, Spiral has saved millions for families and local communities — turning institutions into the primary choice for savings, cards, loans, and giving. With Spiral, financial institutions empower account holders to build savings automatically, achieve financial freedom, and support their communities through any banking account, debit card, or credit card. Recognized as a Top 50 FinTech Company, Spiral makes it easy for financial institutions to drive local impact and empower millions of people to build better lives. Spiral is backed by Team8, Curql, ICBA, Euclidean Capital, Intuition Fund, Communitas Capital, Phoenix, Nidoco AB, MTVO, and more. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Lake City Bank

Lake City Bank, a $6.9 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information, visit lakecitybank.com.