-

Sunrun and NRG Energy Announce Partnership to Harness the Power of Distributed Energy in Texas

New partnership maximizes the value of storage and solar for Reliant customers while supplying power to the grid —

original

SAN FRANCISCO & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar and home-to-grid power plants, today announced a new multi-year partnership with NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that delivers innovative natural gas, electricity and smart home solutions to homes and businesses across North America. The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of distributed energy, including home battery storage in Texas, delivering dispatchable capacity to meet the state’s surging energy demand.

Sunrun and NRG Energy have entered into a new multi-year partnership to accelerate the adoption of distributed energy, including home battery storage in Texas, delivering dispatchable capacity to meet the state’s surging energy demand.

Share

“This partnership is a major step in achieving our goal of creating a 1 GW virtual power plant by 2035,” said Brad Bentley, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Consumer. “Texas is growing fast, and our electricity supply must keep pace. By teaming up with Sunrun, we’re unlocking a new source of dispatchable, flexible energy while giving customers the opportunity to unlock value from their homes and contribute to a more resilient grid.”

Texas residents will be offered a complete home energy solution pairing Sunrun’s solar-plus-storage systems with optimized rate plans and smart battery programming through NRG Energy retail electricity provider, Reliant. As new and existing Sunrun customers enroll with Reliant, the cumulative capacity will be available to help meet increased demand in the ERCOT market.

“This partnership demonstrates the scale and strength of Sunrun’s storage and solar distributed power plant assets,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “We are delivering critical energy infrastructure that gives Texas families affordable, resilient power and builds a reliable, flexible power plant for the grid.”

Together, the companies will be developing offers to aggregate and dispatch these distributed power assets to provide electricity to Texas’s grid during periods of peak demand. Sunrun will be paid for aggregating the capacity and participating Reliant customers will be compensated by Sunrun for sharing their stored solar energy.

About NRG

NRG Energy, Inc. is leading the future of energy—now. Our solutions power a smarter, brighter future by helping customers achieve today's goals while solving for the challenges of tomorrow. Every day, we deliver innovative natural gas, electricity, and smart home solutions to customers large and small across North America. Visit nrg.com for more information, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps grid resiliency and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.

Contacts

Sunrun Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com

NRG Media Contact
Pat Hammond
Senior Director, Communications
Patricia.hammond@nrg.com

Sunrun Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@sunrun.com

NRG Investor Contact
Brendan Mulhern
Head of Investor Relations
Brendan.mulhern@nrg.com

Industry:
NRG Energy, Inc. LogoNRG Energy, Inc. Logo

NRG Energy, Inc.

NYSE:NRG
Release Summary
NRG and Sunrun announce partnership to accelerate the adoption of home battery storage in Texas to help meet the state’s surging energy demand.
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Sunrun Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@sunrun.com

NRG Media Contact
Pat Hammond
Senior Director, Communications
Patricia.hammond@nrg.com

Sunrun Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@sunrun.com

NRG Investor Contact
Brendan Mulhern
Head of Investor Relations
Brendan.mulhern@nrg.com

More News From NRG Energy, Inc.

NRG and Reliant Commit $500,000 to Support Texas Flood Relief Efforts

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In support of our fellow Texans impacted by the recent devastating flooding in Central Texas, NRG (NYSE: NRG) and Reliant today announced an initial commitment of $500,000 for disaster relief. This funding aims to provide both immediate and long-term support for overall recovery efforts, first responders, and related mental health needs. NRG and Reliant’s commitment includes direct funding for the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund and Central Texas Community Foundation, as...

UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation and NRG Energy Celebrate $2 Million in Contributions Through the Choose to Give Program

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NRG recently celebrated surpassing $2 million in contributions to UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation through its Choose to Give charitable program....

Eight Pennsylvania and New Jersey Nonprofits Share $100K in Donations from “NRG Gives” Program

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eight Pennsylvania and New Jersey nonprofits collectively received $100,000 in donations from NRG....
Back to Newsroom