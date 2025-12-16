Sunrun and NRG Energy Announce Partnership to Harness the Power of Distributed Energy in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar and home-to-grid power plants, today announced a new multi-year partnership with NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG), a Fortune 500 company that delivers innovative natural gas, electricity and smart home solutions to homes and businesses across North America. The collaboration will accelerate the adoption of distributed energy, including home battery storage in Texas, delivering dispatchable capacity to meet the state’s surging energy demand.

Sunrun and NRG Energy have entered into a new multi-year partnership to accelerate the adoption of distributed energy, including home battery storage in Texas, delivering dispatchable capacity to meet the state’s surging energy demand. Share

“This partnership is a major step in achieving our goal of creating a 1 GW virtual power plant by 2035,” said Brad Bentley, Executive Vice President, President of NRG Consumer. “Texas is growing fast, and our electricity supply must keep pace. By teaming up with Sunrun, we’re unlocking a new source of dispatchable, flexible energy while giving customers the opportunity to unlock value from their homes and contribute to a more resilient grid.”

Texas residents will be offered a complete home energy solution pairing Sunrun’s solar-plus-storage systems with optimized rate plans and smart battery programming through NRG Energy retail electricity provider, Reliant. As new and existing Sunrun customers enroll with Reliant, the cumulative capacity will be available to help meet increased demand in the ERCOT market.

“This partnership demonstrates the scale and strength of Sunrun’s storage and solar distributed power plant assets,” said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. “We are delivering critical energy infrastructure that gives Texas families affordable, resilient power and builds a reliable, flexible power plant for the grid.”

Together, the companies will be developing offers to aggregate and dispatch these distributed power assets to provide electricity to Texas’s grid during periods of peak demand. Sunrun will be paid for aggregating the capacity and participating Reliant customers will be compensated by Sunrun for sharing their stored solar energy.

About NRG

NRG Energy, Inc. is leading the future of energy—now. Our solutions power a smarter, brighter future by helping customers achieve today's goals while solving for the challenges of tomorrow. Every day, we deliver innovative natural gas, electricity, and smart home solutions to customers large and small across North America. Visit nrg.com for more information, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America’s largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps grid resiliency and lower energy costs. Learn more at www.sunrun.com.