MANTL Partners with Method Financial to Modernize Loan Refinancing with Real-time Liability Data Integrations

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANTL, an Alkami solution team and a leading provider of loan and deposit account opening technology, today announced a strategic partnership with Method Financial (Method), a provider of consumer permissioned financial connectivity. Through this partnership, Method’s real-time liability data will be integrated directly into the MANTL Loan Origination platform, empowering financial institutions to streamline decisioning, improve prequalification accuracy, and deliver a faster, more transparent refinancing and debt consolidation experience across their physical and digital banking channels.

MANTL expanded its deposit account opening platform to include loan origination, enabling financial institutions to manage both sides of the balance sheet and meet the rising demand for an integrated digital, automated lending solution. MANTL Loan Origination modernizes consumer and business lending with a unified platform that provides advanced tooling and automation across Know Your Customer (KYC), underwriting, and booking. MANTL is extending its loan solutions to address legacy refinancing challenges, including outdated, static data, and the need for borrowers to manually enter loan details, which creates friction, incomplete applications, and increased risk.

The MANTL–Method integration will consolidate real-time liability and payoff data into a single, seamless application workflow, thereby unlocking efficiencies across origination, underwriting, and funding. This will eliminate the need to request payoff letters and manually confirm their authenticity, and banks and credit unions can guarantee the payoff quote is accurate and up-to-date. The integration will also automatically verify that a loan being refinanced is tied to its existing collateral, such as a vehicle or boat, when relevant.

“Introducing real-time liability data into MANTL Loan Origination fundamentally elevates the loan refinancing experience for both borrowers and bankers,” said Benjamin Conant, chief product officer, Alkami and co-founder, MANTL. “By expanding our ecosystem of best-in-class integration partners like Method, we’re able to simplify complex steps, reduce friction, and support faster, more informed loan decision-making. MANTL has already transformed digital lending through automation, and extending that same level of innovation and efficiency to refinancing further highlights our continued momentum in the loan market.”

“Refinancing has been stuck on outdated rails for far too long," said Jose Bethancourt, co-founder and chief executive officer of Method Financial. "By integrating Method’s real-time liability data network directly into MANTL’s Loan Origination platform, we’re giving banks and credit unions the ability to make instant, accurate decisions and fund loans without the operational drag. Together, we’re replacing manual payoff letters and guesswork with transparency, automation, and a modern borrower experience that drives better financial outcomes.”

About MANTL

MANTL is an Alkami solution team that offers unified account origination technology, empowering banks and credit unions to open loan and deposit accounts seamlessly on any banking channel in real time. MANTL Deposit Origination is among the fastest and most performant solutions on the market; consumers can open a new deposit account in under five minutes, businesses can open a new deposit account in under 10 minutes, and MANTL customers raise billions in core deposits. MANTL Loan Origination simplifies each step in the loan process, automating up to 100% of loan application decisions to ensure an intuitive, feature-rich experience from personal loans to business financing. Founded in 2016, MANTL was acquired in March 2025 by Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S. For more information, visit mantl.com or follow MANTL on LinkedIn.

About Method Financial

Method’s APIs are redefining financial connectivity with real-time, read-write, and frictionless access to all consumer liability data with integrated payment rails. Method helps lenders increase revenue by streamlining customer acquisition, improving underwriting accuracy, and increasing line utilization through balance transfers, all without user credentials. Today, Method powers solutions for over 60 fintechs, lenders, and FIs including SoFi, Aven, Bilt, Happy Money, and Figure. Method is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Emergence Capital, YC, avra, Ardent, and Truist Ventures amongst others. To learn more, visit https://methodfi.com.