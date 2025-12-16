Spare and VoTran Modernize Paratransit Across Volusia County to Give Riders Reliable Transportation and Independence

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spare, the provider of proven, AI-native transit operations technology, today announced that VoTran, Volusia County’s public transit authority, has modernized its VoAccess paratransit service through a partnership with RATP Dev and Spare, bringing a new, high level of reliability to residents who depend on accessible transportation. As one of the first Florida agencies to implement comprehensive paratransit modernization at county scale, VoTran is setting a new standard for reliable, dignified service. For riders whose daily lives hinge on getting to medical appointments, employment and grocery trips, VoAccess is now delivering consistent, predictable service that supports independence.

The Spare and VoTran partnership affects 700 daily trips across approximately 1,200 square miles of Volusia County, serving residents who depend on paratransit. Since implementing Spare’s platform, VoAccess has virtually eliminated late pickups, achieving 97% on-time performance compared to the previous 83% benchmark. For riders, this means the difference between uncertainty and stability.

“Every trip represents someone’s independence,” said Kristoffer Vik Hansen, Co-founder and CEO at Spare. “Whereas riders previously experienced late pickups with roughly one in four trips, they now have transportation they can count on. This proves that modern technology can solve immediate operational challenges and build a foundation for long-term solutions. We’re proud to support VoTran’s mission of delivering the reliable, dignified transportation all riders deserve.”

Delivering Reliable, Predictable and ADA Compliant Transportation for Those Who Depend on It

The shift from static day-ahead schedules to real-time optimization means riders no longer endure long, unpredictable waits. VoAccess riders can now experience consistent pickup windows that allow them to plan their day with confidence.

“Volusia County's partnership with RATP Dev and Spare Technologies has proven to be the best decision we’ve ever made,” said Bobbie King, Transit Services Director at VoTran. “The efficiencies that this system has provided in the short time that it has been up and running prove this. The professionalism and knowledge of all the staff involved has helped make this transition painless.”

Rider App Launch Gives Riders More Independence Without Extra Steps

As of December 1, Volusia County riders now have self-service access through the Rider App, powered by Spare, marking a significant milestone in accessibility and convenience. For the first time, residents and visitors can request, track and manage rides directly from their smartphones, providing independence and control over their transportation.

With the new Rider App, riders can:

Book trips without waiting on hold

Track vehicles in real time

Modify or cancel rides directly from their phone

Reduce the uncertainty around wait times

For VoTran’s reservation team, the app reduces the routine “Where’s my ride?” calls to the reservation center, freeing staff capacity to focus on passengers with complex accessibility needs, such as riders requiring specialized equipment coordination or those needing additional booking assistance. This shift allows VoTran to deliver higher-touch service where it matters most while improving overall system efficiency.

Technology That Scales From Paratransit to Microtransit

Spare’s unified platform manages VoAccess paratransit operations while supporting VoTran’s broader transformation vision outlined in its 2026-2031 Transit Development Plan. The same technology will power VoTran’s planned microtransit expansion in March 2026, reducing operational costs and complexity as the agency evolves. The platform currently coordinates VoTran’s main fleet alongside three subcontractor fleets (CCT, AVT, and MedOne) through unified dispatching with proper role-based access controls. Advanced capabilities include dynamic service zone management that automatically adjusts coverage boundaries based on time and day, geographic fleet prioritization across East and West operational zones and complex booking workflow support for seven-day advance reservations, roundtrip payment processing and driver-initiated protocols.

“At RATP Dev USA, we know change isn’t just about new technology, it's about people coming together with purpose,” said Angela Milroy, Director of Operations at RATP Dev USA. “Partnering with Spare, we successfully launched a new paratransit and microtransit platform in Volusia County, giving our riders a faster and more reliable experience. Over two weeks of hands-on training, our incredible local team worked side-by-side with Spare’s trainers to master new tools and workflows that are already improving service.”

A Community-Centered Blueprint for Paratransit Modernization

The partnership between Spare, VoTran and RATP Dev demonstrates what is possible when modernization efforts prioritize rider dignity, independence and reliability above all. Spare’s real-time analytics provide performance visibility that enables continuous improvement, replacing delayed reports with live operational data. For riders in Volusia County, this translates to reliable transportation for work, medical appointments, community engagement and more.

