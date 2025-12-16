Mercer Advisors Expands in Idaho With Addition of McConnell Financial Advisors

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mercer Global Advisors, Inc. (“Mercer Advisors”), a national Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), today announced its acquisition of McConnell Financial Advisors, a boutique financial planning firm with approximately $130 million in assets under management. Based in Boise, Idaho, with a growing client base in Sun Valley, the addition marks Mercer Advisors’ continued expansion across the Mountain West region and builds on Mercer Advisors’ existing presence in Boise and Sun Valley.

McConnell Financial Advisors provides comprehensive financial planning and investment management services to clients across various life stages. The firm is anchored in its “Life by Design” philosophy, which helps clients clarify their long-term vision and align financial goals with personal purpose. While the firm has a strong focus on serving women, it works with clients of all backgrounds seeking to live intentionally and plan proactively.

“McConnell Financial Advisors exemplifies a purpose-driven advisory firm built on shared values and a deep belief in doing what’s right for clients,” said Laura Combs, Executive Managing Director, Mercer Advisors. “Their planning-first philosophy and focus on empowering women through financial confidence reflect the very best of what our profession can offer.”

For founder Renée McConnell, the decision to partner with Mercer Advisors was guided by a desire to find a firm that embraced similar values and could support continued growth while maintaining a boutique, relationship-driven client experience.

“A financial plan is more than just numbers, it’s the foundation for a life you’ll cherish,” said Renée McConnell, Founder and CEO of McConnell Financial Advisors. “I was looking for a partner that believed in doing the right thing for clients and understood that when you lead with purpose, success follows. Mercer Advisors stood out for its deep bench of planning expertise, strong culture and ability to help us scale our impact without losing what makes us special.”

“Renée and her team bring an authentic, relationship-driven approach rooted in trust and thoughtful financial guidance,” added Martine Lellis, Executive Managing Partner, M&A Partner Development, Mercer Advisors. “Their holistic wealth management expertise and long-term client commitment strengthen our promise to deliver comprehensive, fiduciary advice across every stage of life.”

Mercer Advisors’ acquisition of McConnell Financial Advisors deepens its footprint across the Mountain West and adds to the firm’s growing national focus on Women & Wealth initiatives, supporting women as clients, advisors and leaders within the wealth management profession.

