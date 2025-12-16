CitroTech Announces Partnership with Leading National Lumber Company to Produce Class A Fire-Rated Products

OCEANSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (“CitroTech”) (NYSE American: CITR) — developer of a pioneering family of fire protection and prevention products for manufactured wood and lumber — today announced a commercial partnership with a leading national distributor to produce Class A fire-rated lumber using CitroTech’s factory-applied, non-pressure impregnated chemistry.

The partnership, which officially commenced December 1, 2025, brings three of the lumber company’s many facilities online to dip-treat dimensional lumber for commercial distribution, marking one of the first commercial-scale adoptions of non-pressure treated Class A fire-rated lumber in the U.S. The agreement currently covers facilities located in the Western United States and will support homes being built in fire-prone regions, as well as homeowners and architects rebuilding in communities devastated by wildfire. CitroTech anticipates signing additional lumber and building material partners in early 2026 as adoption of the breakthrough treatment accelerates.

This milestone follows the publication of a new Technical Evaluation Report (TER 2504-101) by DrJ Engineering, a trusted independent certifier. The report formally authorizes CitroTech-treated lumber to carry the Class A designation, providing validation for both factory-treated and field-applied applications.

Together, the partnership and TER represent a major industry shift, signaling broad adoption of safer, faster, and more cost-effective fire-retardant wood treatments. The move reflects growing demand for alternatives to legacy fire-retardant treated wood (FRTW) products, which rely on pressure impregnation and potentially harmful chemicals. Industry estimates place the U.S. FRTW market at over $1 billion annually, with global demand for lumber and building materials exceeding twice that amount. CitroTech’s EPA Safer Choice-recognized product could capture a portion of the more than $100 million annually in high-margin chemical sales taking place in the industry today.

“For the first time ever, stakeholders can leverage technology to upgrade standard lumber to Class A fire-rated performance while maintaining full structural integrity,” said Steve Conboy, Chief Technology Officer of CitroTech. “This partnership marks a transformative moment for the building materials industry — our solution is fast, cost-efficient, and delivers proven, uncompromising results. By protecting lives and property while streamlining manufacturing and reducing costs for builders, it creates benefits that extend to homeowners, the building materials and construction industry, and communities in wildfire-prone regions alike.”

Key Highlights:

TER 2504-101 Certification: Lumber treated with CitroTech is now legally recognized as Class A, stamped with TER #2504-101 for code compliance.

Lumber treated with CitroTech is now legally recognized as Class A, stamped with TER #2504-101 for code compliance. Safe, Non-Pressure Treatment: This process allows the industry to achieve top tier performance without pressure impregnation or incising, preserving fiber strength, shear, and overall structural integrity.

This process allows the industry to achieve top tier performance without pressure impregnation or incising, preserving fiber strength, shear, and overall structural integrity. Field-Apply Capable: Entire structures can be sprayed on-site, enabling every new home and commercial project to achieve top-tier fire protection.

Entire structures can be sprayed on-site, enabling every new home and commercial project to achieve top-tier fire protection. ASTM E84 Extended Testing: Verifies that CitroTech-treated lumber delivers Class A flame-spread and smoke-development performance across extended burn conditions, exceeding industry standards.

Verifies that CitroTech-treated lumber delivers Class A flame-spread and smoke-development performance across extended burn conditions, exceeding industry standards. UL Greenguard Gold: CitroTech treatment transforms highly flammable wood materials used in roofs, floors, and walls so they produce virtually no smoke in a fire, making homes and buildings safer for residents and firefighters.

CitroTech treatment transforms highly flammable wood materials used in roofs, floors, and walls so they produce virtually no smoke in a fire, making homes and buildings safer for residents and firefighters. Scalable Industry Adoption: The partnership demonstrates the potential for nationwide deployment in homes, trusses, and mass timber projects, particularly in wildfire-prone regions, supporting safer building practices and enabling broader commercial use.

Beyond this partnership, the market opportunity for next-generation fire-resistant wood products is accelerating significantly. As wildfires intensify nationwide and the Wildland-Urban Interface expands exponentially, growing by more than 35% over the past three decades, building codes, insurers, and developers are increasingly prioritizing materials that enhance resilience without adding manufacturing complexity. Engineered wood categories like Plywood and OSB account for tens of billions of square feet of annual production in North America, meaning even a fractional shift toward next-generation Class A treatments represents a substantial addressable market.

At the same time, federal, state, and local governments are investing billions each year in wildfire mitigation and resilient construction — funding streams that are already shaping material specifications for residential, multifamily, and community rebuilding efforts. CitroTech’s chemistry sits squarely at this intersection, offering manufacturers and builders a scalable path to meet the urgent demand for fire-resilient construction across high-risk regions and the broader built environment.

About General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. / CitroTech

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is the owner of the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com.