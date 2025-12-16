NobleTek and Lambda Function AI Partner to Deliver AI-Assisted CNC Programming

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NobleTek LLC, a leading provider of engineering services and CNC programming, today announced a strategic partnership with Lambda Function AI, an emerging leading-edge software company enabling autonomous machining through its AI-assisted CNC programming capabilities. The partnership will help aerospace, defense, and adjacent manufacturers accelerate CNC programming, improve machining consistency, and drive continuous shop-floor optimization.

In aerospace and defense machining, small inefficiencies in CNC programming can increase cycle times, tool wear, and inconsistent part quality. Lambda Function AI’s closed-loop software connects CAM programming with machining feedback to continuously learn and optimize toolpaths, strategies, and parameters over time. NobleTek will serve as the reseller and implementation partner, bringing deep aerospace and defense domain expertise and customer engagement capabilities to guide adoption from pilot through scaled deployment.

Together, NobleTek and Lambda Function AI will help manufacturers:

Optimize CNC processes: Improve tool utilization, reduce air cutting, and shorten cycle time.

Empower programming teams: Capture and standardize best practices to reduce ramp time.

Drive continuous improvement: Use real-time insights to prevent adverse events and improve first-pass yield.

“This partnership brings together best-in-class AI technology and real-world aerospace manufacturing execution,” said NobleTek’s COO, Winthrop Sheldon. “Lambda Function AI delivers powerful machining intelligence, and NobleTek ensures it translates into measurable improvements on the shop floor.”

“Our partnership with NobleTek represents an exciting step in bringing intelligent, AI-assisted manufacturing to more organizations,” said Tanmay Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Lambda Function AI. “Together, we can help aerospace and defense manufacturers reduce programming time, improve consistency, and unlock new levels of productivity.”

To learn more about Lambda Function's AI-assisted CNC programming and request a demo, visit nobletek.ai or contact info@nobletek.com

About NobleTek

NobleTek is a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing services. The company supports Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, and Industrial clients. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer success, NobleTek helps organizations accelerate engineering performance and achieve operational excellence.

About Lambda Function

Lambda Function AI enables autonomous precision machining through AI-assisted CNC programming and closed-loop machining intelligence. Its software recommends machining strategies, toolpaths, and cutting parameters while learning from shop-floor feedback to reduce cycle time, improve consistency, and extend tool life for precision manufacturers in aerospace, defense, and other advanced industries. Visit www.lambdafunction.ai to learn more.