Nexo Announces Landmark Crypto Partnership with Tennis Australia for Australian Open and Summer of Tennis

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexo, the premier digital assets platform, has entered a landmark multi-year global partnership with Tennis Australia, becoming the Official Crypto Partner of the Australian Open and the Summer of Tennis, including the United Cup, Adelaide International, Brisbane International, and Hobart International. This agreement marks the first time a digital asset company has partnered with a Grand Slam tournament, affirming Nexo’s prestige, long-term vision, and leadership at the intersection of elite sport and digital assets.

Antoni Trenchev, Co-founder, Nexo, noted: “The Australian Open stands at the intersection of excellence and ambition – precisely where Nexo positions itself. Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to disciplined performance and long-term thinking. We are honored to join Tennis Australia in elevating the sport while showcasing the value of intelligent digital tools to a global audience.”

At the Australian Open, Nexo’s brand will take centre court through the Nexo Coaches Pod, with prominent branding on on-court coaching areas across Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena, John Cain Arena, and Kia Arena – highlighting the strategy, insight, and real-time decision-making behind elite performance.

“We’re excited to welcome Nexo to the Australian Open family,” Tennis Australia Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said. As a brand built on innovation, expertise and next-generation thinking, Nexo is the first-ever crypto partner in Grand Slam history and is also a natural fit for the AO and our events across the Summer of Tennis.

“The Nexo Coaches Pod will shine a light on the strategy and teamwork at the heart of elite tennis on one of the sport’s biggest global stages. Together, we’re creating new ways for fans to connect with the game and the people behind it.”

As a global benchmark for foresight, the Australian Open’s innovative atmosphere aligns with Nexo’s commitment to technology-driven progress in today’s world. Meanwhile, in 2025 alone, Nexo became the Official Digital Wealth Platform of the DP World Tour, the Official Partner of the Acapulco Tennis Open, and the Official Crypto Partner of the Mifel Tennis Open.

About Nexo

Nexo is a premier digital assets platform designed to empower clients to grow, manage, and preserve their crypto holdings. Our mission is to lead the next generation of wealth creation by focusing on customer success and delivering tailored solutions that build enduring value, supported by 24/7 client care.

Since 2018, Nexo has provided unmatched opportunities to forward-thinking clients in over 150 jurisdictions. With over $11 billion in AUM and over $371 billion processed, we bring lasting value to millions worldwide. Our all-in-one platform combines advanced technology with a client-first approach, offering high-yield flexible and fixed-term savings, crypto-backed loans, sophisticated trading tools, and liquidity solutions, including the first crypto debit/credit card, with product availability varying by jurisdiction. Built on deep industry expertise, a sustainable business model, robust infrastructure, stringent security, and global licensing, Nexo champions innovation and long-lasting prosperity.

Official website: nexo.com

About Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia is the governing body of tennis in Australia and the organizer of the Australian Open, one of the four Grand Slams and one of the world’s most prestigious annual sporting events. Renowned for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and global engagement, Tennis Australia delivers tournaments across the country that celebrate performance, integrity, and the advancement of the sport. With its future-focused approach and pioneering technologies, Tennis Australia continues to set new standards for fan experience, athlete performance, and event innovation.

Official website: tennis.com.au; https://ausopen.com/