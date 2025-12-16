Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Announced Today That the Swiss Company Holcim, the World's Leading Cement Company, Has Signed an Agreement to Purchase Inversiones Aspi, of the Hochschild Group, Which Controls 50.01% of Cementos PACASMAYO

LIMA, Peru--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE: CPAC; BVL: CPACASC1) (“the Company” or “Cementos Pacasmayo”) announced today that the Swiss company Holcim, the world's leading cement company, has signed an agreement to purchase Inversiones Aspi S.A. of the Hochschild Group, which controls 50.01% of Cementos PACASMAYO. The valuation of S/ 5,100 MM has been made at a multiple of nine times EBITDA based on the twelve-month period ending in September 2025, which set an all-time EBITDA record for the company. This transaction provides high profitability for shareholders, as it offers a significant premium over the Company's current market capitalization.

“We are very pleased and proud of this transaction. For 68 years, we have dedicated ourselves to our values, commitment, and history, always focused on our customers. Thanks to this dedication, we have built a strong brand and a world-class production and commercial operation that has positioned us among the most profitable cement companies in Latin America. We are confident that the extraordinary Pacasmayo team will continue to contribute to creating value for shareholders, not only in Peru but also globally. Our people are our most valuable asset, and now a world of possibilities opens up for them. We are proud of Holcim's investment in us, and this new shareholder allows us to be part of a company we have always admired and with which we share values, ethics, and a vision for the future. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in our history and, above all, is a great sign of confidence in our country.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and we believe it will take place in the first half of 2026.