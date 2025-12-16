Visa Launches Stablecoin Settlement in the United States, Marking a Breakthrough for Stablecoin Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (V) today announced the launch of USDC settlement in the United States, marking a major milestone in the company’s stablecoin settlement pilot program and strategy to modernize its settlement layer underpinning global commerce. For the first time, U.S. issuer and acquirer partners can settle with Visa in Circle’s USDC, a fully reserved, dollar-denominated stablecoin.

With USDC settlement, issuers can benefit from faster funds movement over blockchains, seven‑day availability and enhanced operational resilience across weekends and holidays - without any change to the consumer card experience.

Initial banking participants include Cross River Bank and Lead Bank, which have started settling with Visa in USDC over the Solana blockchain. Broader availability in the U.S. is planned through 2026.

Additionally, Visa is a design partner for Arc, a new Layer 1 blockchain developed by Circle (currently in public testnet). Arc’s purpose-built design offers the performance and scalability needed to help support Visa’s global commercial activity onchain. Visa also plans to utilize Arc for USDC settlement within its network and to operate a validator node once Arc goes live.

“Visa is expanding stablecoin settlement because our banking partners are not only asking about it - they’re preparing to use it,” said Rubail Birwadker, Global Head of Growth Products and Strategic Partnerships, Visa. “Financial institutions are looking for faster, programmable settlement options that integrate seamlessly with their existing treasury operations. By bringing USDC settlement to the U.S., Visa is delivering a reliable, bank‑ready capability that improves treasury efficiency while maintaining the security, compliance and resiliency standards our network requires.”

Redefining the modern settlement experience

Visa’s U.S. stablecoin settlement framework features:

7-day settlement windows: improving speed and liquidity for banks and fintechs to settle seven days a week instead of the traditional five-business day window

improving speed and liquidity for banks and fintechs to settle seven days a week instead of the traditional five-business day window Modernized liquidity and treasury management: enabling automated, next‑generation treasury operations for bank participants

enabling automated, next‑generation treasury operations for bank participants Interoperability: bridging traditional payment rails with blockchain‑based infrastructure

Expanding a proven foundation of stablecoin innovation

The introduction of stablecoin settlement in the U.S. continues to build on years of Visa’s active stablecoin settlement pilots across the globe including in several countries within LAC, Europe, AP and CEMEA. As of November 30, Visa’s monthly stablecoin settlement volume passed a $3.5 billion annualized run rate – a significant milestone since Visa became one of the first major networks to settle transactions in a stablecoin in 2023. And in July, Visa announced added support for more blockchains and stablecoins in its stablecoin settlement pilot to give partners more flexibility in how they settle VisaNet obligations.

Visa first experimented with USDC settlement in 2021. Circle, the company behind USDC, emphasized the importance of integrating fully-reserved stablecoins into institutional settlement flows. “Bringing USDC settlement to the U.S. with Visa is a milestone for internet native money moving at the speed of software,” said Nikhil Chandhok, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Circle. “It helps card-issuing financial institutions modernize treasury and unlock new services while retaining the transparency and trust that USDC is known for.”

Early banking partners underscore the benefits of faster, API‑driven settlement experiences. Lead Bank, a technology‑forward community bank working closely with top fintech partners, noted that seven-day settlements and clearer liquidity timing are becoming increasingly important for its clients. “Lead Bank is proud to be among the first U.S. banks to enable USDC settlement with Visa,” said Jackie Reses, CEO, Lead Bank. “This capability brings speed and precision to treasury operations and helps us deliver modern financial services to the communities we serve.”

Cross River Bank, a leading infrastructure provider that offers embedded financial solutions, reinforces the importance of true interoperability. “Fintech and crypto innovators increasingly ask us to bring stablecoins into their existing product suite,” said Gilles Gade, Founder, President and CEO of Cross River. “A unified platform that natively supports both stablecoins and traditional payment networks is the foundation for how value will move globally. As one of the first U.S. banks to enable USDC settlement with Visa, we’re demonstrating how a tech-forward, deeply integrated banking partner can connect blockchain networks and legacy systems at scale.”

To help financial institutions navigate this evolving space, Visa Consulting & Analytics recently launched its Stablecoins Advisory Practice, offering education and strategic guidance on market fit and implementation. Learn more here.

Learn more about USDC settlement here.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, sellers, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

FAQ

Q: What is Visa’s stablecoin settlement pilot capability in the United States?

It enables select U.S. issuer and acquirer partners to settle their VisaNet obligations using Circle’s USDC instead of only fiat.

instead of only fiat. Settlement occurs on supported blockchains, providing the potential for faster funds movement and greater operational resilience.

Q: What are the advantages of settling with stablecoins?

Fast movement of funds over the blockchain , including weekends and holidays

, including weekends and holidays Predictability from a fully reserved, USD‑backed asset

from a fully reserved, USD‑backed asset Collateral reduction consideration for parties that settle 7 days a week.

consideration for parties that settle 7 days a week. Modern treasury and liquidity management: enabling automated treasury operations and simplified reconciliation

Q: Who is this designed for?

Ideal for financial institutions, fintechs, and others looking to modernize settlement operations, improve liquidity timing, and build programmable money movement experiences.

Q: How is this announcement different from earlier Visa stablecoin news?

Earlier announcements introduced pilots for stablecoin pre‑funding and payouts for Visa Direct and expanded blockchain support for stablecoin settlement

and for Visa Direct and for stablecoin settlement Today’s announcement highlights the expansion of Visa’s stablecoin settlement pilot to the U.S., enabling U.S. issuers and acquirers to directly settle Visa obligations in USDC - bringing stablecoins into core settlement operations for U.S. institutional partners.

Q: Do participating issuers and acquirers settle in fiat or stablecoins?

Participating issuer and acquirer clients can settle in USDC, delivered over supported blockchains.

Q: When will more partners have access?

Visa is onboarding select U.S. partners now, with broader access expected through 2026. Interested clients are encouraged to engage their account teams.

Visa continues to lead the evolution of digital payments - bridging the power of blockchain with the reliability and reach of the world’s leading payments network.

Q: Where else is Visa leveraging stablecoin settlement?

Visa has active stablecoin settlement pilots in several countries within Europe, LAC, AP and CEMEA.

1 As of November 30, 2025