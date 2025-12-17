Morningstar and PitchBook Bring Trusted Investing Intelligence to Apps in ChatGPT

CHICAGO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment insights, and PitchBook, a Morningstar company and a leading private capital market intelligence provider, today announced the launch of new apps in ChatGPT by OpenAI. These MCP app integrations allow entitled or licensed Morningstar and PitchBook users—investors, advisors, and financial professionals—to access Morningstar and PitchBook data, research, and ratings via natural language prompts directly within apps available on the popular AI platform.

“Great AI requires great data to build truly exceptional customer experiences, and Morningstar and PitchBook have long been recognized for their investing intelligence quality and independence,” said Tom Van Buskirk, executive vice president of technology and engineering at PitchBook. “By pairing OpenAI’s industry-leading models with our trusted intelligence, we’re giving users analyst-backed data and insights directly inside their Morningstar and PitchBook apps in ChatGPT. With this release, we are using AI to clear the way for professionals to access public and private market intelligence for smarter decision-making.”

Key features of the new apps:

Natural-language Q&A: Ask and receive instant, sourced answers from Morningstar and PitchBook’s authoritative databases and content.

Ask and receive instant, sourced answers from Morningstar and PitchBook’s authoritative databases and content. Seamless experience: Access analyst-backed ratings, research, and investing intelligence across public and private markets—without leaving ChatGPT.

Access analyst-backed ratings, research, and investing intelligence across public and private markets—without leaving ChatGPT. Enterprise-grade security: Leading data governance and security built to support the financial industry.

Morningstar’s AI Strategy: Investing’s Intelligence Layer

Morningstar’s goal is bold: become the indispensable intelligence layer for investing—the grounding source investors need for analyst-backed, precise, and comprehensive ratings and insights. This latest app integration moves Morningstar closer, building on recent Morningstar and PitchBook integrations with Anthropic’s Claude, Perplexity Finance, Microsoft Foundry, and Microsoft Copilot Studio. PitchBook has launched additional integrations with large-language models (LLMs) and AI-powered tools Rogo, Hebbia, Finster AI, Model ML, and Farsight. PitchBook also recently debuted PitchBook Navigator, an in-platform generative AI tool designed to accelerate deal sourcing and financial research with natural language search within its industry-leading platform.

“The investment ecosystem is undergoing a structural shift that’s reshaping how investors discover, analyze, and act,” said Adam Wheat, head of Data & Research Solutions, chief technology officer for Direct Platform, Morningstar. “Morningstar and PitchBook are leading into the era of trusted AI by uniting powerful machine intelligence with human-backed insight. Together we form the investor-first intelligence layer that enables agentic workflows, evolving investment strategies, and new benchmarks across public and private markets.”

Morningstar and PitchBook continue advancing that vision by expanding their AI capabilities across three core areas:

Scale artificial intelligence + human insight: Responsibly scaling AI-powered data collection and ingestion engines with independent standards and human-in-the-loop governance to increase coverage, reliability, processing speed. This supports developing new proprietary insights designed to empower investor success.

Responsibly scaling AI-powered data collection and ingestion engines with independent standards and human-in-the-loop governance to increase coverage, reliability, processing speed. This supports developing new proprietary insights designed to empower investor success. Transform in-platform experiences: Embedding AI across workflows that increase speed to insights in its products and services, including in: PitchBook including PitchBook Navigator, Profile Summaries, Transcript Summaries, and the VC Exit Predictor; Morningstar Direct including personalized investment insights, advanced risk analysis and summarization, and Python code generation; and Direct Advisory Suite including automated client on-boarding, personalized portfolio insights and talking points, and improved proposal generation for advisors.

Embedding AI across workflows that increase speed to insights in its products and services, including in: PitchBook including PitchBook Navigator, Profile Summaries, Transcript Summaries, and the VC Exit Predictor; Morningstar Direct including personalized investment insights, advanced risk analysis and summarization, and Python code generation; and Direct Advisory Suite including automated client on-boarding, personalized portfolio insights and talking points, and improved proposal generation for advisors. Deliver data and intellectual property in new ways: Broadening the reach and value of its differentiated and hard-to-collect data and insights that span markets and asset classes through strategic relationships and integrations with leading enterprise AI applications and LLM providers, ensuring trusted data and intelligence are available wherever investors and financial professionals work.

To learn more about PitchBook’s Premium Connector, click here. To learn more about Morningstar Direct AI Solutions, click here.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment insights in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers and owners, retirement plan providers and sponsors, institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets, and alliances and redistributors. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $369 billion in AUMA as of Sept. 30, 2025. The Company operates through wholly owned subsidiaries in 32 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on LinkedIn @Morningstar.

About PitchBook, a Morningstar company

As the pulse of private capital markets, PitchBook delivers trusted, real-time data, research, and technology to help investors, dealmakers, and innovators make decisions with confidence. Its products provide comprehensive information on companies, investors, funds, deals, and people, along with tools that help professionals analyze market activity and make informed decisions. Founded in 2007, PitchBook today serves more than 100,000 clients worldwide and is recognized as the leading source of private capital market intelligence. PitchBook has grown to over 3,000 employees across offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, Singapore, Mumbai, and other global locations. For more information, visit www.pitchbook.com.

