THE LOCAL Credit Union Renews Partnership with Mahalo Banking to Advance Member-Centric Digital Services

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--THE LOCAL Credit Union (‘THE LOCAL’) has renewed its partnership with Mahalo Banking, a CUSO specializing in online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. The renewal underscores THE LOCAL’s focus on leveraging technology to enhance member engagement, streamline operations, and maintain its position as a digital-first credit union.

“Mahalo continues to make incredible advancements that keep us one step ahead of our competitors. The product evolves constantly, and when we first signed on, we knew we were part of something special. " Share

Since becoming Mahalo Banking’s very first client, THE LOCAL has set the standard for innovation and partnership on its Thoughtful Banking™ platform. Through Mahalo’s deep integration with the Corelation KeyStone core, THE LOCAL offers members a cohesive digital banking experience with real-time insights and convenient self-service functionality across all channels.

“Mahalo has been a trusted partner throughout our digital transformation journey,” said Joseph Hallman, President/CEO of THE LOCAL Credit Union. “Mahalo continues to make incredible advancements that keep us one step ahead of our competitors. The product evolves constantly, and when we first signed on, we knew we were part of something special. The ongoing innovation and hundreds of new features added to the platform have solidified that Mahalo is our lifelong partner. The team’s responsiveness, collaborative approach, and forward-thinking solutions consistently help us meet member expectations while driving our operational goals and strategic vision forward.”

Through Mahalo’s solution, THE LOCAL members have access to enhanced functionality, including integrated credit monitoring, P2P payments, card management, and intuitive account navigation. The platform’s security features, including advanced authentication and fraud monitoring, reinforce the credit union’s ability to safeguard member accounts while delivering a frictionless digital experience.

“Our renewed partnership with THE LOCAL reflects the strength of our collaboration and shared commitment to ongoing innovation,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “By continuing to work closely with their team, we can deliver modern digital solutions that meet evolving member needs and support the credit union’s long-term growth objectives.”

THE LOCAL Credit Union continues to leverage Mahalo’s platform to expand its digital capabilities, including enhanced personalization, accessibility improvements, and integrated financial wellness tools aimed at deepening member engagement and satisfaction.

About THE LOCAL

THE LOCAL employs middle-class workers, organized under a collective bargaining agreement in order to stay true to the principles of the 1949 charter. The credit union prides itself in offering all financial products that banks and Mega-credit unions offer – but at reasonable rates to encourage thrift among our members. THE LOCAL serves middle-class working families with middle-class workers to complete a “Made In The USA” financial cycle. THE LOCAL serves proud union workers whose union locals are headquartered in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties because that is who WE are — union workers.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.