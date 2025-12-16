Good Sam and Good Sam Financial Services Announces Expanded Partnership With Octane

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Good Sam, a subsidiary of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the “Company” or “Camping World”) announced today that it has deepened its partnership with Octane Lending, Inc.® (Octane®), the fintech revolutionizing the buying experience and the Captive-as-a-Service provider behind the Good Sam Powered by Octane brand.

Good Sam and Octane will work together to expand loan origination volumes through Camping World’s nearly 200 locations and digital buying experiences, while implementing Octane’s industry-leading technology across various aspects of the F&I process. As part of the expanded relationship, Good Sam also participated in Octane’s latest Series F funding round.

Matthew Wagner, President of Camping World, commented, “This modest strategic investment further aligns our interests to achieve mutual success, allowing us to deliver seamless, branded financing to our customers while preserving our asset-light strategy. By leveraging their instant decisioning technology and embedded financing tools, we will be able to reach a broader audience of qualified buyers, generate higher-intent leads, and reduce friction throughout the buying journey. We are also excited about several important technology initiatives underway with Octane that are expected to achieve meaningful cost savings and ROI.”

Mr. Wagner concluded, “Since our pilot launched in January 2024, we have successfully proven our thesis nationwide that Good Sam brand affinity helps drive F&I performance. This deeper partnership also provides us with significant funding diversification along with insights into credit mix, approval rates, and loan performance to further shape the lifetime value calculation of the RV customer.”

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the world’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Through Camping World and Good Sam brands, our vision is to build a business that makes RVing and other outdoor adventures fun and easy. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and stockholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of associates serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of highly specialized services and plans, including roadside assistance, protection plans and insurance, uniquely enables us to connect with our customers as stewards of an outdoor and recreational lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 44 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Camping World and other matters. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements including statements about the intended outcome of our investment, future financial results, anticipated cost savings, and demand for our products. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘should,’’ ‘‘expects,’’ ‘‘plans,’’ ‘‘anticipates,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘intends,’’ ‘‘targets,’’ ‘‘projects,’’ ‘‘contemplates,’’ ‘‘believes,’’ ‘‘estimates,’’ ‘‘predicts,’’ ‘‘potential’’ or ‘‘continue’’ or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2024 as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other reports filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.