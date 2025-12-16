StubHub Expands Local Presence Across the U.S. With New Direct Issuance Partnerships in Sports, Music, and Performing Arts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StubHub, the world’s leading marketplace for live event tickets, today announced a new wave of Direct Issuance partnerships that deepen its local footprint across key U.S. markets and expand fan access to some of the year’s most anticipated sports, music, and cultural events.

By bringing Direct Issuance to more cities across the country, we’re making it easier for fans to get out and experience the sports, music, and cultural moments that define their communities. Share

These new collaborations span multiple genres and regions — from Washington, D.C.’s “Duel in the District”, to Southern California’s BeachLife Festival, to the beloved national tour of Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet, and the iconic country music festival, Country Thunder. Each partnership will leverage StubHub’s Direct Issuance technology to give fans seamless access to primary tickets while offering promoters, producers, and leagues new ways to reach audiences through StubHub’s global marketplace.

Together, these partnerships underscore StubHub’s commitment to becoming the fan-first, all-access destination for live events. Not only nationally, but city by city, community by community.

“Local events are where the magic of live entertainment really begins. It’s in the neighborhoods, venues, and communities where fans first fall in love with the experience,” said Shaun Stewart, VP of Direct Issuance at StubHub. “By bringing Direct Issuance to more cities across the country, we’re making it easier for fans to get out and experience the sports, music, and cultural moments that define their communities. These partnerships are another step toward a future where access is simpler, discovery is broader, and every fan feels closer to the events that matter most to them.”

Local Partnerships Powering 2025-2026 Fan Access

Duel in the District (Washington, DC)

StubHub is the Official Secondary Ticketing Partner for this marquee matchup between Duke and Michigan on February 21, 2026, at Capital One Arena — one of the most anticipated Top-10 college basketball games of the season.

BeachLife Festival (Redondo Beach, CA)

As Southern California’s premier coastal festival, BeachLife now partners with StubHub to streamline ticket access for fans traveling from across the region and beyond.

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet (Cleveland, OH and San Jose, CA)

The beloved holiday production teams up with StubHub to enhance ticket access for families and arts lovers during the biggest season of the year.

Country Thunder (Arizona; Wisconsin; Florida; Saskatchewan & Alberta, Canada)

StubHub is expanding its festival footprint through a new Direct Issuance partnership with Country Thunder, the iconic multi-city country music series with festivals in Wisconsin, Arizona, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Florida.

Partner Quotes

Rick Giles, President of The Gazelle Group, Duel in the District

“Whenever Duke and Michigan meet, it feels like a big moment, and bringing that history back to D.C. makes it even better. StubHub helps us make sure fans can get access to seats easily and be part of what should be an electric night at Capital One Arena.”

Sam Meyers, Festival Director, BeachLife Festival

“BeachLife has always prided itself on pushing the live music experience forward, and embracing Direct Issuance is a natural extension of that mindset. Partnering with StubHub helps us streamline how fans access tickets while tapping into a platform that shares our belief in smarter, more open distribution. Together, we’re making it even easier for fans to join us on the beach.”

Dan Talmi, Producer, Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

“I find the growing opportunity for primary tickets to be distributed through trusted marketplace partners to be the most exciting thing happening in ticketing today. Everyone wins when tickets are made more available to fans at prices set by the artist."

Lenore Evans, Box Office Director, Country Thunder

“For nearly three decades, Country Thunder has celebrated the heart and soul of country music across North America, and this partnership with StubHub is an exciting step forward for our fans. By simplifying how fans access tickets, we’re opening the door for even more unforgettable Country Thunder moments in every city we serve.”

You can find tickets to all of these incredible events on stubhub.com.

About StubHub

StubHub (NYSE: STUB) is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies – from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.