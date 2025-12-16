True North Fleet Services Announces New Partnerships with Georgia-based Elite Diesel and Myles Truck Repair

GLEN MILLS, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True North Fleet Services (“True North”), a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, today announced the expansion of its platform through two new partnerships with Georgia-based operators Elite Diesel (“Elite”), a diesel truck repair operator based in Augusta, Georgia, and Myles Truck Repair (“Myles”), a heavy-duty truck repair services operator serving the greater Atlanta region.

With these new partnerships, True North enters the Southeast United States, establishing its position in a high-growth market and broadening its service offerings to include towing expertise and heavy-duty engine repair. Elite Diesel, headquartered in Augusta, with a second facility in Savannah, specializes in heavy-duty truck repairs, including welding and fabrication, heavy equipment and general diesel maintenance. Myles Truck Repair offers dealership-level truck repair services to customers across Atlanta from its shops in Lawrenceville, Auburn, Winder and Fayetteville, delivering a comprehensive suite of maintenance solutions, heavy-duty collision repair and 24/7 roadside towing assistance within a 50-mile radius of its facilities.

“As we continue to expand True North, we’re excited to welcome the Elite and Myles teams to the platform,” said Gary Price, Chief Executive Officer of True North Fleet Services. “These partnerships enhance our ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end fleet solutions to a broader range of customers, building out our mobile service and heavy-duty engine repair capabilities and spreading our footprint into the highly fragmented Southeast U.S. market. Both Elite and Myles have earned reputations across Georgia for safety, reliability and a relentless commitment to customer satisfaction –making them a perfect fit for what we’re building at True North. By combining our strengths, we’re delivering even greater value to Elite and Myles’ customers and advancing our Better Tomorrow-Stronger Together strategy.

“True North shares our vision and deeply values what we’ve built,” added Jimmy Knight, Founder of Elite Diesel. “Their team’s respect for our culture and shared commitment to quality, team collaboration and customer satisfaction makes them the ideal partner as we enter this next chapter of growth. With access to True North’s advanced service technology, capital support, data systems and back-office infrastructure, we’ll deepen our reach across the Southeast, invest further in our people and continue delivering strong customer ROI.”

Todd Myles, Founder of Myles Truck Repair, commented, “For the past 13 years, we’ve delivered best-in-class truck repair services to customers across Atlanta, playing a vital role in keeping our city’s roadways safe. This partnership is a testament to the exceptional work of our talented technicians, whose skill and commitment to providing reliable, high-quality service to our customers has been the cornerstone of our success. With True North’s backing, we’ll expand our service offerings and reach new end markets, unlocking further value for our customers and employees, while preserving our brand identity.”

True North’s partnerships with Elite Diesel and Myles follows its previously announced partnerships with Billy Bob’s Repair & Tire, a San Antonio, Texas-based full-service repair operator, and PennFleet, a fleet services operator headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. True North’s continued success is supported by Garnett Station Partners, a New York-based principal investment firm that manages approximately $4 billion of assets.

About True North Fleet Services

True North Fleet Services is a national platform of premier fleet maintenance and repair providers, united by a shared commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and service innovation. Our platform brings together best-in-class, founder-led businesses to deliver comprehensive fleet repair and services across the country. By investing in people, technology, and process discipline, we empower our partners to scale while preserving the local trust and integrity they've built over decades. At True North, we’re building a platform that keeps America’s fleets Road Ready and ensures our customers have complete satisfaction. For more information, please visit truenorthfleetservices.com