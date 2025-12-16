-

Hebbia Empowers Platform Users with Preqin Data; Transforming Private Markets Workflows

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hebbia, a leading AI platform for finance, today announced a collaboration with BlackRock Aladdin to integrate Preqin data, a premier source of private markets data, into the platform. The integration enables LPs and GPs to leverage Preqin private markets data directly within Hebbia, empowering investors to make faster and more informed decisions.

Through this integration, joint Preqin and Hebbia users can seamlessly connect Preqin datasets, which span all private markets asset classes, including private equity, private credit, venture capital, infrastructure, and real estate, with Hebbia’s intelligent workflow tools. This allows firms to combine Preqin data with internal and third-party data sources to conduct due diligence, screen deals, benchmark against competitors, map relationships for fundraising, and monitor portfolios with the speed and scale of enterprise AI.

“Our vision is to empower customers with the world’s best information and the next generation of AI, so investors can make the best decisions. Integrating Preqin’s market-leading alternative asset intelligence directly feeds and strengthens the capabilities of our AI-native platform,” said Danny Wheller, VP of Business & Strategy at Hebbia.

“The next era of private markets will be defined by how effectively investors pair high-quality data with applied AI. By integrating Preqin data and insights into Hebbia, we’re delivering another powerful way for users to leverage AI and navigate markets with greater transparency, uncover opportunities sooner, and increase operational efficiency,” said Piers MacWhannell, Global Head of Preqin Licensing, Feeds and Integrations at BlackRock Aladdin.

About Hebbia

Founded in 2020 by George Sivulka, Hebbia is a generative AI company backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Peter Thiel, and Index Ventures. Investment banks and over 40% of the largest asset managers by AUM use Hebbia at every stage of the investment and deal-making process. Users can instantly surface insights over filings, research, and millions of internal documents, enabling citation-backed research, AI-driven document, powerpoint, and spreadsheet generation, and AI driven origination, screening, and diligence. Learn more at hebbia.com.

