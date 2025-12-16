Vantage Data Centers Expands Community Partnerships in Wisconsin with New Workforce, Housing and Food Security Investments

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced a series of new community investments across Ozaukee and Milwaukee counties. These initiatives reinforce the company’s commitment to supporting local residents and strengthening regional economic opportunity as Vantage moves forward with its Lighthouse campus in Port Washington.

In each region that is home to its world-class data centers, Vantage works closely with community organizations and leaders on an ongoing basis to enable widespread growth and help address the most pressing needs among residents and businesses. As the company and its team members join the community in Port Washington and the greater Milwaukee region, Vantage is supporting organizations that address immediate needs and create sustainable local impact.

Vantage’s newest partnerships include:

WRTP | BIG STEP – A workforce development organization, WRTP | BIG STEP is focused on creating pathways into skilled trades. Through this partnership, Vantage is expanding workforce development opportunities and strengthening career pathways aligned with the company’s project timelines and Union Building Trades careers. This collaboration will help residents access family-sustaining jobs while building a stronger regional talent pipeline for the future.

– A workforce development organization, WRTP | BIG STEP is focused on creating pathways into skilled trades. Through this partnership, Vantage is expanding workforce development opportunities and strengthening career pathways aligned with the company’s project timelines and Union Building Trades careers. This collaboration will help residents access family-sustaining jobs while building a stronger regional talent pipeline for the future. The Food Pantry, Inc. (Port Washington) – This local nonprofit is dedicated to fighting hunger and serving Ozaukee County families. Vantage is providing financial support to help build an onsite sustainability-focused garden at the pantry’s new facility and will continue to engage employees through volunteer efforts starting later this month with holiday food package preparation. These initiatives will increase access to fresh food and strengthen the pantry’s ability to meet growing community needs.

– This local nonprofit is dedicated to fighting hunger and serving Ozaukee County families. Vantage is providing financial support to help build an onsite sustainability-focused garden at the pantry’s new facility and will continue to engage employees through volunteer efforts starting later this month with holiday food package preparation. These initiatives will increase access to fresh food and strengthen the pantry’s ability to meet growing community needs. Judge Eghart House – A historic cultural landmark in Port Washington, the Judge Eghart House is dedicated to preserving and educating future generations about late 19 th century family life. Vantage’s donation will fund key restoration efforts to maintain this cherished piece of local history, ensuring it remains a resource for learning and community pride for years to come.

– A historic cultural landmark in Port Washington, the Judge Eghart House is dedicated to preserving and educating future generations about late 19 century family life. Vantage’s donation will fund key restoration efforts to maintain this cherished piece of local history, ensuring it remains a resource for learning and community pride for years to come. United Way of Northern Ozaukee – Through a contribution to the Homeless Prevention Fund, Vantage is helping provide direct rental assistance to families facing unexpected hardships. In 2024, this program helped 186 residents avoid eviction—a critical service in an area challenged by rising housing costs. Vantage’s support will continue to promote housing stability and reduce school disruptions for children.

– Through a contribution to the Homeless Prevention Fund, Vantage is helping provide direct rental assistance to families facing unexpected hardships. In 2024, this program helped 186 residents avoid eviction—a critical service in an area challenged by rising housing costs. Vantage’s support will continue to promote housing stability and reduce school disruptions for children. United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County – Vantage is investing in Techquity, an initiative aimed at improving broadband availability, increasing access to digital devices and building digital skills. This forward-looking partnership will help close the technology gap and ensure residents have the tools to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

These initiatives build on Vantage’s previously announced commitment to build a scholarship program and conduct and support job training initiatives, in addition to donations Vantage has made for the benefit of the annual Port Fish Days community fundraiser and the Lakeshore Golf Tournament, which supports safe-harbor services for families in crisis.

“At Vantage, we’re focused on being a genuine, long-term partner to the communities where we build and operate,” said Brittany Mazin, senior manager, community engagement at Vantage Data Centers. “It’s not just about technology—it’s about making sure our investments create real, local impact. Whether it’s housing stability, food security or workforce training, we want to support what matters most. That’s why we work closely with the community to understand the greatest needs and partner with organizations that strengthen the fabric of Port Washington, Ozaukee and greater Wisconsin.”

“Our community is seeing a significant rise in the number of families seeking food assistance, and the opening of our new facility comes at a pivotal moment,” said Steve Hansen, president, The Food Pantry, Inc. “Vantage’s support allows us to expand our services, from outfitting our new space to launching a soon-to-be named community garden. Their volunteers, along with those of their construction partners, will also help ensure families have holiday meals when demand is highest.”

Vantage is also investing in the region’s workforce through a new partnership with WRTP | BIG STEP and its continued partnership with Wisconsin’s building trades, ensuring local residents can access the training and certification pathways needed to participate in the skilled labor opportunities created by the Lighthouse campus and other businesses.

“This collaboration helps remove barriers that often prevent individuals from accessing the training and career preparation they need,” said Lindsay Blumer, WRTP | BIG STEP president and CEO. “With Vantage’s support, we can reach more job seekers, provide more comprehensive guidance and ensure people are fully equipped to take advantage of emerging opportunities across the region. This investment enables us to meet individuals where they are and help them move confidently toward their entrance into the working world or in the next stage of their career.”

These partnerships complement Vantage’s environmental commitment to the Lakeshore Natural Resource Partnership and the City of Port Washington to restore the Valley Creek Corridor, an initiative that will improve water quality, enhance habitat and support Vantage’s commitment to achieving water positivity at the Lighthouse campus.

Together, these efforts demonstrate the company’s long-term dedication to strengthening community well-being and advancing economic and environmental resilience across the region.

