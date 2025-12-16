JustFly Partners with Frontier Airlines to Expand Access to Ultra-Low-Cost Flights

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JustFly, a leading North American online travel agency, today announced a new partnership with Frontier Airlines that gives travelers more affordable flight options and a smoother booking experience. The collaboration connects JustFly directly to Frontier’s fares and ancillary products, allowing customers to easily browse, compare, and book ultra-low-cost flights in real time.

This partnership marks a key milestone in JustFly’s mission to make travel simpler and more accessible. By linking directly with Frontier’s reservation system, JustFly now gives customers access to fares and bundles that were once beyond reach through third-party systems. Customers benefit from faster searches and more comprehensive choices.

“At JustFly, we’re focused on giving travelers more choice and better value,” said Christina Allen, VP of Partnerships at JustFly. “Our new direct connection with Frontier Airlines means customers can now access more low-cost fares and enjoy a seamless booking experience. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to using technology and partnerships to make travel more accessible for everyone.”

The JustFly and Frontier partnership makes it easier for travelers to plan and personalize their journeys. Travelers can now explore Frontier’s full selection of low-cost routes plus seat options, with all choices clearly displayed within JustFly’s booking platform.

“This partnership further advances our digital distribution strategy as we continue to transform our airline and expand access to Frontier’s low fares and customizable travel options across more channels,” said Bobby Schroeter, Chief Commercial Officer at Frontier Airlines.

JustFly continues to invest in technology and partnerships that improve the booking experience from start to finish and remains focused on building relationships that make booking simpler and more affordable. This collaboration with Frontier Airlines underscores JustFly’s commitment to helping travelers save money, explore more destinations, and travel with confidence.

Travelers can now find and book Frontier flights directly on JustFly.com, with instant access to the airline’s low-cost fares, additional services and bundles.

About JustFly

JustFly is an online travel agency created to reach the North American market. Partnering with more than 400 airlines that travel to and from the U.S., JustFly makes travel accessible, enabling more people to visit new places and explore new cultures. Since 2014, the company has been focused on offering the best travel options while providing a user-friendly and efficient customer experience. More can be found at justfly.com.