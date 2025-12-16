ADS-TEC Energy wins contract for SWLB municipal battery storage project in Germany

NÜRTINGEN, Germany & LUDWIGSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ: ADSE) today announced it has won a contract from Stadtwerke Ludwigsburg-Kornwestheim (SWLB), a municipal utility in southern Germany, to supply a battery energy storage system for its wood-fired combined heat and power plant. SWLB chose ADS-TEC Energy’s BESS5000 system with a capacity of five megawatt-hours (MWh) for a project scheduled for construction in 2026.

The BESS5000 modular storage system is designed to meet the requirements of municipal utilities with regulated distribution grids. For the SWLB deployment, ADS-TEC Energy will manage technical planning, securing authorizations, and the integration of IT and cybersecurity in partnership with the engineering firm SCHNEPF Group, based in Nagold, Germany.

Decentralized storage as a scalable infrastructure model

Using ADS-TEC Energy battery system. SWLB will be able to smooth peak loads, store surplus renewable electricity, and ease pressure on the local grid. By locating the system right next to the biomass power plant, the solution’s flexible setup benefits from proximity to the energy generation while being operated independently via the medium-voltage grid connection.

Decentralized storage projects make it easier for distribution grids to accommodate renewable energy, while reducing congestion, and improving grid stability. At the same time, they allow customers to participate in energy and ancillary service markets, creating new recurring revenues.

Michael Rudloff, COO of ADS-TEC Energy, commented: “SWLB’s project demonstrates how municipal infrastructure businesses can benefit from the integration of decentralized battery storage. Our robust technology supports grid requirements and allows participation in energy markets. Our modular battery solutions are built for these applications with clearly defined technical and operational interfaces, transparent control logic and a secure, scalable operating concept. We look forward to successfully implementing this project together with SWLB and the SCHNEPF Group.”

Municipal utilities as proof points for repeatable growth

For ADS-TEC Energy, the project represents another step as it expands its footprint in the European market for decentralized battery storage. Municipal utilities provide a stable and replicable application environment for storage systems that combine grid services with market participation. SWLB’s installation demonstrates how decentralized battery storage systems can be rolled out across multiple sites, supporting grid resilience while enabling long-term, predictable revenue streams linked to infrastructure operation.

About ADS-TEC Energy

With more than a decade of experience in lithium-ion technologies, ADS-TEC Energy develops and manufactures battery storage solutions and ultra-fast charging systems, including advanced energy management software. ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast-charging technology enables electric vehicles to charge at ultra-high power levels even on weak grids, all within an exceptionally compact design.

Headquartered in Nürtingen, Baden-Württemberg, the company was nominated by the President of Germany for the German Future Prize and was inducted into the “Circle of Excellence” in 2022. The outstanding quality and performance of ADS-TEC Energy’s systems are the result of extensive investment in in-house development and high levels of vertical integration. With its advanced technology platforms, ADS-TEC Energy is a trusted partner for automotive manufacturers, energy providers, and charging infrastructure operators worldwide.

